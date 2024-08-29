BS@50: These 50 game-changing moments transformed India's sports history

1. Second wind, an avalanche

By the 1960s, India’s domination in hockey was on the wane, with the balance of power shifting to Pakistan and Europe. India’s six Olympic gold medals in the sport seemed like a thing of the distant past. It would change in the 1975 World Cup in Malaysia. After huffing and puffing their way to the final against Pakistan, India scored the winner, fittingly by Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar. After years of decline, the win marked a triumphant return for Indian hockey. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



2. Taking cue

Up until 1977, Michael Ferreira was relatively an obscure name in global cue sports. It would change after the World Billiards Championship in Sydney, when Ferreira would become the first Indian to notch up this prestigious title. The win not only put Indian billiards on the global map, but it also served as a catalyst for future generations of players to take up cue sports.





3. Creating a racquet

When Prakash Padukone won the All England Open on March 23, 1980, it proved to be a seminal moment for Indian badminton. At a time when badminton was dominated by Denmark, China and Indonesia, Padukone single-handedly made India a force to reckon with.

In recent years, badminton has seen an unprecedented rise in popularity in the country buoyed by the emergence of sparkling talents like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. But Padukone was Indian badminton’s first true superstar.

4. Sam’s pep talk yields hockey gold

The Indian hockey team for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow lacked experience. Captain Vasudevan Baskaran decided that the only way to instil confidence in his team was through a pep talk from Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. A pre-Olympic national camp was organised in Bengaluru where Manekshaw motivated the hockey team. “He visited us twice and talked about the target at the Olympics. That’s how it began,” Baskaran was quoted as saying in Sony Sports show ‘Medal of Glory’. On July 29, 1980, in the final, they defeated Spain 4-3 to clinch the eight gold medal.



5. The gracious host





For 16 thrilling days in the winter of 1982, New Delhi took the centre stage. When the gargantuan flame atop the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was extinguished during an icy-cold December evening, it brought the curtains down on the Asian Games. Hosting the high-profile sporting event raised India’s profile. It also ignited a colour television revolution in the country. Overnight, the Cabinet allowed the import of colour television sets, which ushered in customs duty windfall for the government.

6. India’s run machine

In his storied international career spanning 16 years, Sunil Gavaskar has scored 13,214 runs. But the greatest Indian opener, known for his technical finesse, balance and poise, notched up his most important single run against the mighty West Indies attack comprising Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding in Ahmedabad in 1983. In doing so, he would go past England’s Geoffrey Boycott’s tally of 8,114 Test runs to become the highest run-scorer. Gavaskar would later go on to notch up over 10,000 runs in Tests, a record he held for over six years.



7. World beneath their feet

No one really gave India much of a chance during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. That West Indies would win the trophy for the third consecutive time seemed like a foregone conclusion. But Kapil Dev, the Indian captain, had other ideas. The all-rounder galvanised his team of underdogs into world champions. The cricketing landscape in the country underwent a tectonic shift. The win was not just another sporting achievement. It gave a young, fledgling nation an identity.





8. Heartbreak in LA

PT Usha missed winning an Olympic medal in the 400m hurdles final by just 1/00th of a second, finishing fourth in one of the biggest heartbreaks in India’s Olympic history. In a race she was expected to medal, Usha took a false start that shook her focus. Despite making inroads, she would fall short by a whisker.



9. Thunder Down Under

The World Championship of Cricket in 1985 was part of the celebrations commemorating the 150th year of European settlement in the Australian state of Victoria. India were the reigning World Cup champions, but West Indies were tipped to win this seven-nation ODI tournament. India, with a team bursting with all-rounders, clinched the title with ridiculous ease. They remained undefeated through the course of the five games, and Ravi Shastri was adjudged player of the tournament for which he won an Audi.

10. Anand’s gambit





At the age of 18, Vishwanathan Anand became India’s first grandmaster in chess in 1988, when he won the Shakti Finance International chess tournament in Coimbatore. Enroute that win, Anand would quell Russian grandmaster Efim Geller. It gave India a new sporting superstar.



11. First Indian, over the moon

World No.1 Mats Wilander, who won three of the last four Grand Slams, crashed out of the second round of the 1989 Australian Open. The reigning champion would go down to a young, assuming Indian named Ramesh Krishnan, who bewitched the Swede through a series of volleys and lob shots. Unseeded Krishnan defeated Wilander 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in what is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in tennis. It was the only instance in 35 years when an Indian defeated a World No.1 at a major.



12. A legend begins

On November 15, 1989, a precocious talent who mesmerised cricket lovers in Mumbai’s maidans, would make his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi. The legend of Sachin Tendulkar was born. At 16, he would be the youngest to debut for India. The sparkling young talent would make an immediate impression. In an exhibition game in Peshawar, he would smash veteran Pakistan leggie Abdul Qadir for three sixes. Over the next 24 years, Sachin would rewrite batting records and carry the weight of expectations of the entire nation on his shoulders.



13. Kapil’s ‘Final Frontier’

On February 8, 1994, Kapil Dev surpassed his contemporary Sir Richard Hadlee’s record tally of 431 Test wickets against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. It underscored the Indian all-rounder’s tenacity and longevity. On cue, the Motera erupted in joy and the authorities released 432 balloons to celebrate this feat. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former India captain, would famously remark: “Anybody who breaks Kapil’s record will be a tired man.” Kapil's world record of 434 Test scalps would be shattered seven years later by West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh.

14. American dreams

Leander Paes, the 23-year-old rising star in Indian tennis, scripted history at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, when he won bronze in the men’s singles, making him the first Asian in Olympic history and only Indian till date to achieve this feat. The win was instrumental as it ended India’s 16-year medal drought at the Games.



15.Tornado on turf

Dhanraj Pillay, who through the course of his glittering career had earned the moniker ‘tornado on turf’ led India to a field hockey gold at the 1998 Asian Games, finishing the tournament as the top scorer with 11 goals.



16.Desert storm

Twenty-six years ago, in the midst of a desert, and against a bowling attack comprising Shane Warne and Damien Fleming, Sachin Tendulkar scored a luminous 143. Amidst this onslaught, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, was hit by a sandstorm, suspending play for 30 minutes. It only gave a mythical dimension to Tendulkar’s knock.

17. Lifting India’s spirits







Karnam Malleshwari hails from a nondescript town in Andhra. Weightlifting was not a sport in vogue in her neck of the woods when she grew up. Yet, as she casually strode to the final of the 69kg clean and jerk section in the women’s weightlifting at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, she broke the glass ceiling and lifted the country’s spirits. She would become the first Indian woman to medal at the Olympics. Fame came along the way, and the icing on the cake was Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Indian Prime Minister’s “Bharat ki beti” remark.

18. Comeback for the ages



Steve Waugh famously dubbed the 2001 series in India as the ‘final frontier.’ Fifteen straight victories and counting and a team that “covered all bases”. A 16th would be achieved inside three days in Mumbai and it seemed likely that Australia’s 31-year drought in India would be ended. When Waugh asked India to follow-on in the second Test in Kolkata, it looked like the ‘final frontier’ was well and truly breached. Then came the rearguard, courtesy an epic 376-run partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid. It formed the bedrock of a famous win. Series locked 1-1. In the final Test in Chennai, Harbhajan Singh took out 15 wickets to headline a famous win. A series described by Adam Gilchrist as “up there amongst the greatest Test series”.



19. When a shirtless Sourav owned Lord’s balcony

At 146/5, chasing 326 for victory at the 2002 Natwest Trophy final at Lord’s, India were down and out. But greenhorns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif added 121 runs in 106 balls to get India back into the game. Kaif finally sealed the game with three balls to spare. The Indian dressing room went delirious, with captain Ganguly baring his torso and swinging his India jersey on the Lord’s balcony.

20. Faltering at the final hurdle

The 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya witnessed Australia’s stellar dominance, as they swept through the tournament like a rampaging tornado. India, under Sourav Ganguly, lost two of their 11 games. Both these losses came against the eventual victors, Ricky Ponting’s Australia.





21. Leap into history





Anju Bobby George, the athlete from Kerala’s Changanassery clinched bronze in the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris in 2003. She became the first Indian athlete to medal in this prestigious event, with a 6.70m jump. Two years later, she would bag gold in the IAAF World Athletics Final, a performance she considers her best.

22. Aiming for the stars

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was an Army Colonel, who served during the Kargil war in 1999. He shifted to a career in double trap shooting, which resulted in him bagging a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The medal would pave the way for more world-class shooters in the country.



23. From Caribbean low, to redemption at Bullring

The Indian cricket team was in a rebuilding phase after their disastrous exit from the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean islands. With seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly opting out of the inaugural T20 World Cup, it looked like the task was cut out for this new-look squad. But under captain MS Dhoni, India quickly found its Midas touch. As Yuvraj Singh muscled his way into the history books with six sixes against Stuart Broad, India found redemption when Dhoni summoned Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over against Pakistan in the summit clash at Johannesburg.



24. IPL is born

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was off to a blazing start in 2008 in Bengaluru when Brendon McCullum left the audience around the world gobsmacked with his belligerent 158 off 73 balls. The IPL was the creation of Lalit Modi, and the league would get embroiled in a series of controversies, including the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Nevertheless, it would go on to become a major hit with the masses in India and around the world, redefining the contours of the sport forever.



25. Bindra hits bullseye

Abhinav Bindra’s near-perfect shot in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting final at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 catapulted him to the coveted status of being India’s first gold medallist. Sixteen years later at the Paris Games, Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Council (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session held earlier this month.





26. India opens the doors to the world

4,352 athletes and 71 Commonwealth nations made up for what became the largest Commonwealth Games to date. Staged in New Delhi, which last hosted the 1982 Asian Games, the 2010 CWG went down in history. It captured the best of the Indian contingent – second only to Australia with 38 Golds and was also a stage of many firsts, it remains etched as an event marred by corruption and irregularities.



27. Man, Superman

Gwalior’s Captain Roop Singh Stadium erupted in joy as Ravi Shastri went: “The first man on the planet to reach 200 and it’s the Superman from India.” Sachin Tendulkar had played an unbeaten knock of 200 off just 147 balls with 25 fours and 3 sixes, becoming the first batter to achieve this historic feat.



28. Dream come ‘blue’







“India lift the world cup after 28 years… and it’s an Indian captain who has been absolutely magnificent,” were the words that remain etched in the country’s memory as the men in blue, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai Wankhede Stadium to be crow­ned champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, 2011.

29. Punching above her weight

Women’s boxing made its Olympic debut in London 2012, and the weight of India’s hope rested on the then five-time world champion Mangte Chungneijang ‘Mary’ Kom. Being the only female boxer to qualify in the flyweight (51kg) category, she grappled her way to a bronze medal.





30. A cut above the rest

In 2013, MS Dhoni did what no other Indian captain had done before. His star-studded team beat England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. In doing so, Dhoni would become the first captain to win all the marquee white-ball ICC events.

31. The legend ends

34,357 runs. 100 international centuries. A World Cup win. Sachin Tendulkar was more than these impressive statistical nuggets. For 24 years, he carried the weight of expectation to unite an entire nation. Not once did he flinch or buckle while fulfilling the dreams of his ardent fans. He had a sense of occasion as well. In November 2013, in front of his home turf, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the master bid adieu to the game, leaving millions moist eyed.



32. No doubting Thomas





In 2014, India made history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, defeating Japan 3-2 in a thrilling final in New Delhi. Led by Srikanth Kidambi , whose crucial straight-game victory inspired a new generation of players nationwide.

33. Cue to success

In a year where he could do no wrong, Pankaj Advani clinched the 2014 IBSF World Billiards Championship, as he navigated through intense competition, to defeat opponents with tactical nous and brilliance.

34. An ace odyssey

Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis was a match made in heaven. In 2015, they secured 10 prestigious titles, including Wimbledon and the US Open, vaulting Mirza to the spot of India’s bonafide female tennis superstar.



35. Silver smash

A nation held its breath as PV Sindhu made history by becoming India’s first woman to win an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016. She delivered a stunning display of talent, power, and grace, pushing world champion Carolina Marin to the limit in a thrilling final.

36. ‘Rescue’ rule to Sakshi’s rescue

In 2016 Rio Olympics, Sakshi Malik would go on to clinch bronze in the 58kg category, thereby becoming the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal. A ‘rescue’ rule and the luck of the draw also helped Sakshi to finish on the podium.

37. Women’s cricket turns a page







Indian women cricketers lost to England in the final of the 2017 World Cup. Their stellar performances under Mithali Raj’s captaincy threw up several promising faces like Smriti Mandhana. It helped turn a page in women’s cricket, bringing in sponsorship deals and visibility for the game. Six years later, women cricketers had their own Women’s Premier League.

38. Hima takes pole position

Hima Das, the sprinter from Assam, who was unexpectedly picked as part of the 2018 athletics contingent for the Commonwealth Games. Despite finishing sixth, she had laid down the marker, winning gold in the 400m event at the IAAF World Championships at Tampere, Finland. In the span of months, Hima would turn into the darling of athletic fans.



39. Fortress Gabba breached

In January 2021, India registered their biggest Test win at the impenetrable Gabba, in Brisbane, where Australia had never lost a Test in 32 years. Under a team led by Ajinkya Rahane, India completed an unprecedented back-to-back series win Down Under.

40. India gets a spearhead

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin gold in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is a stuff of legends, a superlative sporting feat only parallel to the 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It was a watershed moment in India’s Olympic journey, one that altered the sporting sensibilities forever.



41. Weight off her shoulders

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had considered quitting after a dismal show at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. But a silver medal five years later in Tokyo gave her career the much-needed lift.



42. Conquering 64 squares at 18





In 2023, at just 18, R Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming the youngest Indian to compete in the prestigious Candidates Tournament, a key event leading up to the World Chess Championship. His participation underscores India’s rapid rise in chess.

43. Aditi tees off

In a historic achievement at the 2023 Asian Games, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok secured the golf medal, finishing with a commanding lead. Ashok’s stellar performance throughout the tournament showcased her skill and consistency, marking India’s first silver in golf at the Games.

44. Shuttler’s glory

AS Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triumphed over China's Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui in a gripping final, clinching gold at the 2023 Asian Games, The Indian pair with exceptional teamwork and skill brought the country its first



45. Ladies first

In a historic victory at the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian women’s hockey team secured the gold medal, defeating Japan 3-1 in the final. This marks their first-ever gold at the Games, with standout performances from captain Savita Punia and forward Vandana Katariya.

46. Asian superpower

India claimed the 2024 Hockey Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final. Key goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh secured the victory. The triumph marks India's successful defence of their title and solidifies their position as a powerhouse in Asian hockey.

47. ‘Captain Fantastic’ hangs up his boots

Sunil Chhetri, one of the greatest Indian footballers, retired from the sport two months ago, leaving a huge void. In a stellar 19-year career, he single-handedly put the spotlight on Indian football. With 94 goals in 151 appearances, Sunil is the third-highest goal-scorer behind virtuoso greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



48. Boys played well

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh joined hands to help India register a win to savour. The T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean was rewarded for the amount of hard work put in by the team and the support staff. As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja decided to quit from the shortest format of the game, they had well and truly passed the baton to Indian cricket’s next generation.





49. Tears in Tokyo, podium in Paris

Three years ago, Manu Bhaker left Tokyo’s Asaka shooting range in tears after a pistol malfunction cut short her Olympic dreams. In Paris, those tears turned into pure unadulterated joy. Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to clinch an Olympic medal, winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event in Paris, ending a 12-year wait for its shooters. Manu would go on to win another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol shooting with Sarabjot Singh.