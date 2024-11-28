FIDE WCC Final 2024; D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 4: When and where to watch

Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh is all set to take on reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren of China in Game 4 of the 14-game series of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Friday, November 29, following a hard-fought victory in Game 3 of their 2024 World Chess Championship match. With only 11 games remaining in the series, both players will aim for a clear win on Friday to take an instrumental lead before Game 5 on Saturday, November 30.

ALSO READ: Gukesh vs Ding: What is happening in Chess World Championship in Singapore The games, played under classical time control, have seen Gukesh’s meticulous preparation give him a time advantage in the early stages, particularly in the opening of Game 3, where Liren struggled under pressure. Although Gukesh lost the first game after a poor middle-game performance, he bounced back strongly in the second game with a solid draw, equalizing effortlessly from the opening.

In Game 3, Gukesh’s strategic opening forced Liren into significant time pressure, leading to a critical mistake on move 18, which the Indian capitalized on to secure his first win. With the scores level, the upcoming games are expected to see a more cautious approach from Liren, who will aim to avoid further slip-ups.

Gukesh, on the other hand, will look to maintain his momentum, especially with the white pieces, after his confidence-boosting win. Liren, who triumphed in the 2023 World Championship after a series of comebacks, will need to tap into his fighting spirit to regain control in the remainder of the match.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final; D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 4: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Friday, November 29.

What time will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.