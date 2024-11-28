Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIDE WCC Final 2024; D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 4: When and where to watch

FIDE WCC Final 2024; D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 4: When and where to watch

After losing the first game and settling for a draw in the second, India's D. Gukesh made a strong comeback with a win in Game 3 to level the series at 1.5-1.5

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh is all set to take on reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren of China in Game 4 of the 14-game series of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Friday, November 29, following a hard-fought victory in Game 3 of their 2024 World Chess Championship match. With only 11 games remaining in the series, both players will aim for a clear win on Friday to take an instrumental lead before Game 5 on Saturday, November 30.
 
The games, played under classical time control, have seen Gukesh’s meticulous preparation give him a time advantage in the early stages, particularly in the opening of Game 3, where Liren struggled under pressure. Although Gukesh lost the first game after a poor middle-game performance, he bounced back strongly in the second game with a solid draw, equalizing effortlessly from the opening. 
 
In Game 3, Gukesh’s strategic opening forced Liren into significant time pressure, leading to a critical mistake on move 18, which the Indian capitalized on to secure his first win. With the scores level, the upcoming games are expected to see a more cautious approach from Liren, who will aim to avoid further slip-ups.
 
Gukesh, on the other hand, will look to maintain his momentum, especially with the white pieces, after his confidence-boosting win. Liren, who triumphed in the 2023 World Championship after a series of comebacks, will need to tap into his fighting spirit to regain control in the remainder of the match.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final; D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 4: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

More From This Section

India awarded hosting rights for the 2026 Asian Rifle and Pistol Cup

Gukesh aims to take one game at a time, hopeful for more successful days

China's Ding Liren beats Gukesh in first game of World Championship

Sports regulatory board will ensure good governance: Mandaviya on NSG Bill

Premium

What's behind West Asia's multibillion push to attract global sports stars?

 
Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Friday, November 29.
 
What time will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?
 
Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where will Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
The live telecast for Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 4 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gukesh vs Ding: What is happening in Chess World Championship in Singapore

D Gukesh in front, Liren banks on experience in World Championship duel

Gukesh clinches 1st win over defending champion Liren in World Championship

D Gukesh draws with Ding Liren in second game of World Championship

Gukesh stumbles as Liren secures opening win in World Championship

Topics :World Chess ChampionshipCHESS

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story