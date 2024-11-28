Gukesh vs Ding: What is happening in Chess World Championship in Singapore

With the FIDE World Chess Championship ongoing between India's 18-year-old grandmaster D Gukesh and the reigning World Champion, China's Ding Liren, Gukesh faces a tough challenge in his quest to become India's second World Championship winner this year. Ding, who had his back against the wall with black, turned the tide in his favour by winning the first game, much to everyone's amazement. While it is difficult to attack significantly with black pieces, Gukesh showed great resilience in Game 2, managing a draw to keep his hopes alive of going on and winning the championship. He then went on to With three games over, Gukesh is now level with Ding (1.5-1.5) and conceded a rare defeat in Game 1 with the white pieces.Ding, who had his back against the wall with black, turned the tide in his favour by winning the first game, much to everyone's amazement. While it is difficult to attack significantly with black pieces, Gukesh showed great resilience in Game 2, managing a draw to keep his hopes alive of going on and winning the championship. He then went on to beat Ding in 37 moves with white to go level in the championship

FIDE World Championship 2024 Tournament schedule

November 25 (Monday): Game 1 (Winner - Ding)

November 26 (Tuesday): Game 2 (Winner - Ended in a draw)

November 27 (Wednesday): Game 3 (Winner - Gukesh)

November 28: Rest Day

November 29 (Friday): Game 4

November 30 (Saturday): Game 5

December 1 (Sunday): Game 6

December 2 (Monday): Rest Day

December 3 (Tuesday): Game 7

December 4 (Wednesday): Game 8

December 5 (Thursday): Game 9

December 6 (Friday): Rest Day

December 7 (Saturday): Game 10

December 8 (Sunday): Game 11

December 9 (Monday): Game 12

December 10 (Tuesday): Rest Day

December 11 (Wednesday): Game 13

December 12 (Wednesday): Game 14

December 13 (Thursday): Tie-breaks (IF needed)

All games start at 5 PM local time (2:30 pm IST)

What are the chances of Gukesh to become World Champion?

Gukesh managed to secure a win in the 3rd game, but he will need to be at his best going forward. Any mistake could significantly harm his chances of becoming only the second Indian to win the World Championship. He will also aim to avoid tie-breaks, as they are an area where his opponent excels.

How beating Ding is not an easy task?

Ding’s ability to extract wins from seemingly even positions will be crucial if he can find his best form. At his peak, Ding is one of the most reliable and solid players, though he hasn’t quite reached that level over the past year or so.

Ding’s strong defensive foundations have allowed him to take risks in more aggressive positions without exposing himself too much. This style is something Magnus Carlsen would be well acquainted with. After a morale-boosting win with the black pieces in Game 1, Ding will be eager to build on this momentum and secure more crucial points in the upcoming games.

Ding Liren coming in as the underdog

Ding Liren enters the World Chess Championship as the clear underdog, having faced a string of disappointing results since his victory in Astana last year, where he became the 17th World Champion.

Ding is a three-time Chinese Chess Champion and has achieved notable success in his career. He won the 2019 Grand Chess Tour, defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the final, and claimed the 2019 Sinquefield Cup. He also made history as the first Chinese player to participate in the Candidates Tournament and to surpass a 2800 Elo rating on the FIDE world rankings. In July 2016, Ding held the title of the world’s highest-rated Blitz player with a rating of 2875. By July 2023, he became the No. 1 ranked Rapid player with a rating of 2830.

How is World Championship winner decided?

The World Chess Championship is a head-to-head battle between two players: the reigning champion, Ding Liren from China, and the challenger, Gukesh, who earned his spot by winning the Candidates Tournament.

The championship is contested over 14 games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points being declared the winner. If the score is tied after 14 games, tiebreaks—played with faster time controls—will determine the winner the following day.

Each player is allotted 120 minutes for their first 40 moves. Once they reach move 41, they receive an additional 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, along with 30 seconds added to their clock after each subsequent move starting from move 41.

In the previous championship, there were two challengers as Magnus Carlsen, the reigning champion, chose to forfeit his title. Chess World Championship prize money

The total prize fund for the World Championship match is $2.5 million. Each player will receive $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.68 crore) for every game they win, with the remaining prize money split equally between the two players.

Previous meetings between Gukesh and Ding

Ding Liren can take some confidence from their head-to-head record, which tilts in his favor. Out of the three classical games they’ve played, Ding has won two, with the third ending in a draw. Their most recent encounter was in January at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, where Ding triumphed while playing with the black pieces.

Currently, Gukesh is ranked World No. 5 with a rating of 2783, while Ding is ranked World No. 23 with a rating of 2728.

How playing with Black and white matters?

In chess, the color difference between players matters significantly. The player with the black pieces has to be especially cautious, as they move second and don’t benefit from the "first-move advantage." Theoretical principles in chess suggest that the player with White aims for a win, while the one with Black typically plays for a draw. If White plays a strong opening and Black wastes a move early on, Black may still hold chances to draw, but a second mistake is likely to lead to a loss.

How are the different approaches used in a game of Chess

Both players have been seen using different approaches in the current and their recent matches. Both players were seen playing the 'Italian Four Knights variation' in their 2 games.

The Four Knights is a chess opening where both players develop their knights toward the center of the board. It's a double king pawn opening that can lead to sharp attacks or closed maneuvering struggles.

How beating Ding will be historic for Gukesh?

Gukesh enters the World Chess Championship as the favorite, thanks to his exceptional form. He recently played a pivotal role in helping the Indian chess team secure the gold medal at the Chess Olympiad.

Since 1886, only 17 players have held the title of World Champion. If Gukesh manages to win, he would become the 18th, and at 18 years old, he would be the youngest ever to claim the title.

How many Indians have won World Championships?

India's Vishwanathan Anand is the first and only player so far to have won the Chess World Championshipp. He has achieved the feat 5 times too.