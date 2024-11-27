Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Gukesh clinches 1st win over defending champion Liren in World Championship

Gukesh clinches 1st win over defending champion Liren in World Championship

By move 13th, Gukesh had a lead of one hour on the clock as the Indian had just spent four minutes to make his moves compared to Liren's one hour and six minutes

D Gukesh, Gukesh
The 18-year-old Indian won in a winning position after 37 moves showcasing an exemplary opening preparation. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched his first win over defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, outplaying him in the third round to draw level on points here on Wednesday.

The two players now have 1.5 points each. The 18-year-old Indian won in a winning position after 37 moves showcasing an exemplary opening preparation to outwit the Chinese.

Liren paid dearly for spending a lot of time in the first phase of the game.

By move 13th, Gukesh had a lead of one hour on the clock as the Indian had just spent four minutes to make his moves compared to Liren's one hour and six minutes.

With 40 moves to make in the first 120 allotted minutes without any increment, the complicated middle game had the desired impact on Liren and Gukesh was relentless in finding out some difficult yet perfect moves to increase the pressure.

The players followed a much less-played variation in the topical Queen's Gambit and Gukesh followed an idea played by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik of Russia in a rapid game against highest rated Indian Arjun Erigaisi.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

D Gukesh draws with Ding Liren in second game of World Championship

Gukesh stumbles as Liren secures opening win in World Championship

China's Ding Liren beats Gukesh in first game of World Championship

Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

Chess Olympiad: Indian women beat Kazakhstan while men defeat Azerbaijan

Topics :World Chess ChampionshipCHESSChess Tournament

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story