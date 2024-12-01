FIDE WCC Game 6: Gukesh and Ding settle for fourth draw in six games

The final of the ongoing 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship between India’s Dommaraju Gukesh and defending world champion China’s Ding Liren at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore continues to keep fans on edge. Even after the end of Game 6 of the 14-game series, neither finalist has the upper hand, and they remain tied at 3-3. The sixth game of the series took place on Sunday, December 1, where, despite trailing early, India’s 18-year-old chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh made a strong comeback to stop the reigning world champion, securing his fourth draw in six games of the series so far after 46 moves.

Earlier, both finalists had settled for a 43-move draw in Game 5. Both Gukesh and Liren have one win each and will be looking for their second victory when they return to the board for Game 7 on Tuesday, December 3, after a rest day on Monday.

As it happened

After two back-to-back draws, both finalists came into Game 6 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore with one goal in mind: to secure a win and take the lead in the 14-game series before heading into a rest day on Monday. They started on equal footing, but soon Ding Liren had a 40-minute advantage over his 18-year-old challenger.

However, Gukesh did not lose hope and decided to fight back. He spent most of the first 90 minutes on the board, making bold moves to lure Liren into making a mistake. The world champion eventually fell into Gukesh’s trap, as his 34th and 36th moves cleared most of the advantage he had over Gukesh. The Indian challenger finally found the opening he was looking for and pushed the game to a stalemate after the 46th move, denying Liren the chance to take the lead in the series. Both players received 0.5 points each for the Sunday draw and are now tied at 3-3 in the final, with eight more games still to go.