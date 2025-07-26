FIDE Women's World Cup final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Divya putting Humpy under pressure

The 2025 FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final opens a historic new chapter for Indian chess, as Grandmaster Koneru Humpy faces teenage sensation Divya Deshmukh in Batumi today. This all-Indian clash not only guarantees an Indian champion for the first time ever, but also embodies a classic duel between experience and youthful fire.

ALSO READ: Koneru vs Divya: Who will become India's first FIDE World Champion? Koneru Humpy, 38, brings a wealth of top-level experience, recently winning the World Women’s Rapid title and consistently excelling on the world stage. Cool under pressure, her technical skills and endgame mastery make her a formidable opponent in this high-stakes environment. Humpy secured her place in the final after an intense tie-break win against China’s Lei Tingjie, showcasing both nerves of steel and deep competitive reserves.

On the other side, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh has impressed with fearless play and exceptional preparation, ousting top seeds—including former world champion Zhongyi Tan—to earn her spot. Despite her youth, Divya’s dynamic style and poise in time-trouble situations signal that she is no underdog.

Game 1, with Divya holding the white pieces, promises intrigue and tactical complexity. As both players vie for their maiden World Cup crown—and a place in chess history—today’s opener is set to deliver a riveting contest that shines a spotlight on India’s growing chess prowess.

Koneru vs Divya Women’s Chess World Cup final 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast for the Koneru vs Divya Women’s Chess World Cup final 2025 is not available.

Koneru vs Divya Women’s Chess World Cup final 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming for the Koneru vs Divya Women’s Chess World Cup final 2025 will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel.

Check all the live updates related to the Koneru vs Divya FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final 2025 here.