From T20 WC triumph to Gukesh making history: Key events in sports in 2024

CHECKMATING HISTORY: D Gukesh, 18, was crowned the youngest-ever world champion, dethroning China’s Ding Liren at the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. This victory follows India’s stellar performance at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where the men’s and women’s teams clinched gold, along with four individual gold medals
Gold Rush: Novak Djokovic, at 37, fulfilled his lifelong quest for an Olympic gold by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a riveting final. Overcoming years of heartbreak, he became the oldest Olympic singles champion in tennis history, adding the missing piece to his illustrious career and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest
Superman Signs Off: PR Sreejesh, who helped orchestrate Indian hockey’s revival and was a reason the team won its second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, announced his retirement from the sport at the Paris OlympicsCalypso King: Moments after India’s epic win over South Africa in the World T20 final in Barbados, head coach Rahul Dravid was joyously flipped in the air. The triumph in the Caribbean was Dravid’s redemption, under whose captaincy India endured a forgettable first-round exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup in this part of the world
Gender Bender: Imane Khelif (left) and Lin Yu-ting each won gold in boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics amid a global furore over whether they were eligible to compete in the women's division
LA ROJA, CUARTO: Spain were crowned Euro 2024 winners after a pulsating 2-1 victory over England at Olympiastadion. It marked an unprecedented fourth European championship for La Roja, even as England continued their search for an elusive international titleWaltzing Into Sunset: (From left) Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson, Rafael Nadal and Sunil Chhetri bid farewell this year, leaving behind rich legacies that inspired millions, and reshaped the landscape of their respective sporting domains
HOME TRUTHS: Months after their World T20 high, India crashed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years against New Zealand, a team that brutally exposed their vulnerabilities against quality spin bowling. This was the first time since 1933 that India were whitewashed at home in a series with three or more matches