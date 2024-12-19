Year in review: Top five moments which defined Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics became a thrilling spectacle of grit, glory, and groundbreaking achievements. From Vinesh Phogat’s emotional setback in wrestling to Manu Bhaker’s historic double medal triumph in shooting, from Algeria’s Imane Khelif rising above controversy to claim gold to PR Sreejesh becoming a hero in men’s hockey with nerve-wracking saves, the event had no shortage of high doses of action and emotion.

Here we have a list of five such incidents that defined the Paris Olympics 2024. Take a look.

1. Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat made history as the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic finals but faced heartbreak when she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle gold medal bout for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams during the weigh-in. Despite being 2kg over the limit after her semi-final match, Phogat made valiant efforts to cut weight but fell short. The Indian contingent’s protests were in vain, and the decision stood, denying her a shot at gold.

2. Allegations against Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif became a standout figure at the 2024 Olympics after winning gold in the women’s 66kg welterweight category amidst controversy and online abuse. The backlash began when Italian opponent Angela Carini withdrew from their bout after just 46 seconds, leading critics to question Khelif’s participation based on a discredited 2023 ruling. The IOC defended her eligibility, affirming her identity as female. Despite facing transphobic harassment, Khelif persevered, winning gold and receiving overwhelming crowd support. Following her victory, she filed a legal complaint against the online abuse, vowing to fight for justice and dignity alongside her sporting triumph.

3. PR Sreejesh and Indian hockey’s resilience

More From This Section

ALSO READ: Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing in his last Olympics, delivered an extraordinary performance as India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the men’s hockey quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. Despite being reduced to 10 players for 42 minutes, the Indian team displayed remarkable resilience, forcing the match into a penalty shootout. India’s penalty takers held their nerve and converted crucial chances, but it was Sreejesh who emerged as the hero with a series of incredible saves, earning his title as the “Great Wall of India.” Though India lost to Germany in the semi-finals, they secured the bronze medal, ending their campaign on a historic note.

4. Manu Bhaker’s double triumph

Manu Bhaker etched her name in history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. She claimed bronze in the 10m air pistol event and another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol competition. The 22-year-old also achieved the milestone of becoming the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic shooting medal. Bhaker narrowly missed out on a third medal, showcasing her consistency and excellence in Paris.

5. Duplantis soars to new heights

Armand Duplantis successfully defended his pole vault title from Tokyo, clearing 6.00 metres to edge out Sam Kendricks, who fell short at 5.95 metres. Duplantis then set a new Olympic record by clearing 6.10 metres, surpassing Thiago Braz's 2016 mark. In a stunning display of athleticism, he went on to set a new world record with a 6.25-metre jump on his third attempt. Duplantis showcased his dominance by clearing 6.00 and 6.10 metres on his first tries, solidifying his place in history with both Olympic and world records.