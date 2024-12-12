I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years: World Champion Gukesh

Gukesh elated after historic win In what was a dream come true achievement for India's 18-year grandmaster Gukesh, becoming the youngest world chess champion has etched his name into the history books of chess tonight. Beating the reigning world champion in a hard fought battle over 14 games is an unbelievable for Gukesh, who is now only the 2nd Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to be crowned world champion.

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added. Reacting to his feat, Gukesh was delighted with the result and deemed the moment as probably the best one of his life so far. 'It was probably the best moment of my life!" Gukesh said after the win.

"To me, Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent," Gukesh praised his opponent Ding Liren.

The young chess maestro had been dreaming for this day ever since he was a child and taked about how he had his sight set on the biggest stage ever since the beginning. "I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years. The best moment was when I entered the box for Game 1" Gukesh added.

His opponent and the former World champion Ding would be disappointed with himself as he expressed his feelings after the bitter defeat as well.

'I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets,' said Ding. The final game, which had extended into the fifth hour, seemed headed for tiebreaks, but a critical error by Ding gave Gukesh the opportunity to take control and secure the victory, claiming the championship.