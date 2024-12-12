Business Standard
World Chess C'ship: 18-year-old Gukesh becomes youngest world champion

At just 18 years old, Gukesh's triumph marks a historic milestone in chess, making him the youngest player to ever claim the World Chess Championship title.

Singapore: India's D Gukesh at a press conference after his match against Ding Liren of China at the FIDE World Championship 2024, in Singapore, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
In a dramatic finale at the 2024 World Chess Championship, Indian prodigy Gukesh D. emerged as the youngest world champion in history, dethroning reigning champion Ding Liren after a critical blunder in the final game. The game, which had already stretched into the fifth hour, appeared set to enter tiebreaks, but a costly mistake by Ding allowed Gukesh to seize victory and claim the crown.
 
Throughout the match, Ding found himself consistently trailing on the clock, a situation that had become a recurring theme in the series. By the 23rd move, Ding had 23 minutes less on the clock than Gukesh. The Indian challenger, who had shown resilience throughout the championship, used this advantage to push Ding to the edge. Gukesh had prepared well, pulling off novelties in the opening phase that forced Ding into uncomfortable positions.
 
 
The pressure mounted as both players had dueled for three weeks, each move building towards a tense conclusion. Game 14, the final classical game of the series, was set to decide the world champion. As the game reached its climax, it seemed as though the match would be heading into tiebreakers, but Gukesh’s persistence and sharp play finally broke Ding’s defenses.  Gukesh creates history
 
The blunder in the final moments sealed Ding Liren’s fate, giving Gukesh an unforgettable victory. At just 18 years old, Gukesh’s triumph marks a historic milestone in chess, making him the youngest player to ever claim the World Chess Championship title. This victory not only secured him the crown but also solidified his place in chess history. 
List of Chess world champions over the years
S. No. Player Dates Wins Years Won
1 Wilhelm Steinitz 1886-94 4 1886, 1889, 1890, 1892
2 Emanuel Lasker 1894-1921 6 1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910*, 1910
3 Jose Raul Capablanca 1921-27 1 1921
4 Alexander Alekhine 1927-35, 1937-46 4 1927, 1929, 1934, 1937
5 Max Euwe 1935-37 1 1935
6 Mikhail Botvinnik 1948-57, 1958-60, 1961-63 5 1948t, 1951*, 1954*, 1958, 1961
7 Vasily Smyslov 1957-58 1 1957
8 Mikhail Tal 1960-61 1 1960
9 Tigran V. Petrosian 1963-69 2 1963, 1966
10 Boris Spassky 1969-72 1 1969
11 Bobby Fischer 1972-75 1 1972
12 Anatoly Karpov 1975-85 3# 1975d, 1978, 1981, 1984#
13 Garry Kasparov 1985-2000 6 1985, 1986, 1987*, 1990, 1993, 1995
14 Vladimir Kramnik 2000-07 3 2000, 2004*, 2006**
15 Viswanathan Anand 2007-13 4 2007t, 2008, 2010, 2012**
16 Magnus Carlsen 2013-2023 5 2013, 2014, 2016**, 2018**, 2021
17 Ding Liren 2023 1 2023
18 D Gukesh 2024 1 2024
 

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

