World Chess C'ship: 18-year-old Gukesh becomes youngest world champion

In a dramatic finale at the 2024 World Chess Championship, Indian prodigy Gukesh D. emerged as the youngest world champion in history, dethroning reigning champion Ding Liren after a critical blunder in the final game. The game, which had already stretched into the fifth hour, appeared set to enter tiebreaks, but a costly mistake by Ding allowed Gukesh to seize victory and claim the crown.
Throughout the match, Ding found himself consistently trailing on the clock, a situation that had become a recurring theme in the series. By the 23rd move, Ding had 23 minutes less on the clock than Gukesh. The Indian challenger, who had shown resilience throughout the championship, used this advantage to push Ding to the edge. Gukesh had prepared well, pulling off novelties in the opening phase that forced Ding into uncomfortable positions.
The pressure mounted as both players had dueled for three weeks, each move building towards a tense conclusion. Game 14, the final classical game of the series, was set to decide the world champion. As the game reached its climax, it seemed as though the match would be heading into tiebreakers, but Gukesh’s persistence and sharp play finally broke Ding’s defenses. Gukesh creates history
The blunder in the final moments sealed Ding Liren’s fate, giving Gukesh an unforgettable victory. At just 18 years old, Gukesh’s triumph marks a historic milestone in chess, making him the youngest player to ever claim the World Chess Championship title. This victory not only secured him the crown but also solidified his place in chess history.
|List of Chess world champions over the years
|S. No.
|Player
|Dates
|Wins
|Years Won
|1
|Wilhelm Steinitz
|1886-94
|4
|1886, 1889, 1890, 1892
|2
|Emanuel Lasker
|1894-1921
|6
|1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910*, 1910
|3
|Jose Raul Capablanca
|1921-27
|1
|1921
|4
|Alexander Alekhine
|1927-35, 1937-46
|4
|1927, 1929, 1934, 1937
|5
|Max Euwe
|1935-37
|1
|1935
|6
|Mikhail Botvinnik
|1948-57, 1958-60, 1961-63
|5
|1948t, 1951*, 1954*, 1958, 1961
|7
|Vasily Smyslov
|1957-58
|1
|1957
|8
|Mikhail Tal
|1960-61
|1
|1960
|9
|Tigran V. Petrosian
|1963-69
|2
|1963, 1966
|10
|Boris Spassky
|1969-72
|1
|1969
|11
|Bobby Fischer
|1972-75
|1
|1972
|12
|Anatoly Karpov
|1975-85
|3#
|1975d, 1978, 1981, 1984#
|13
|Garry Kasparov
|1985-2000
|6
|1985, 1986, 1987*, 1990, 1993, 1995
|14
|Vladimir Kramnik
|2000-07
|3
|2000, 2004*, 2006**
|15
|Viswanathan Anand
|2007-13
|4
|2007t, 2008, 2010, 2012**
|16
|Magnus Carlsen
|2013-2023
|5
|2013, 2014, 2016**, 2018**, 2021
|17
|Ding Liren
|2023
|1
|2023
|18
|D Gukesh
|2024
|1
|2024