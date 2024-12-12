US Open's first female tournament director will step down in 2025

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allaster became the US Open tournament director in 2020, the first woman to hold that position in the history of a tournament first held in 1881.

AP Orlando
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Stacey Allaster, the US Open's first female tournament director, will step down from that post after the 2025 edition of the Grand Slam event and shift from her job as the US Tennis Association's chief executive of professional tennis to an advisory role with the organisation.

The USTA announced Allaster's job changes Wednesday and said she will help pick her successor as tournament director after the US Open ends next September.

She has worked at the USTA since 2016 and before that was the chairman and CEO of the WTA women's professional tennis tour.

"It's hard to put into words the impact Stacey has made on our sport," seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams posted on social media.

"She's been a true champion for the game, and has paved the way for more women in leadership. We're all inspired by you and grateful to call you a friend. Excited to see you continue striving forward. Congratulations Stacey."  USTA CEO and executive director Lew Sherr called Allaster "a tireless advocate for gender equality, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in our sport.

Topics :US Open

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

