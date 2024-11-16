India announces team for Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Special Olympics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) has announced a 16-member squad for the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, scheduled to be held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here from November 18 to 22.

The team includes eight athletes each for Bocce and Bowling, supported by eight coaches.

The Men's Bocce squad comprises Kabir Pritam Baruah, Ebenezer David, Wilfred Dsouza, and Devansh Agarwal, coached by P. Arun and S. Anandan. The Women's Bocce team includes Priyanka, Manjula, Purnima Madan, and G. Subhashini, guided by Mamta and Pushpa Tripathi.

The Women's Bowling team features Neha Singh, Simran Pujara, Shraddha Patel, and Susri Sangeeta Nayak, with coaches Shafali Gupta and Anupama Singh. Representing the Men's Bowling team are: Ibhanan Sahu, Ankit, Prakash Veghela, and Nirupam Dey, coached by Akshat Sharma and Ileshbhai Raval.

The competition, a first of its kind in India, will focus on athletes aged 22 and above with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). Over 100 athletes from 12 countries across East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific will participate.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

