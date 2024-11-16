Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs China live timing

The defending champions India, after booking their place in the knockout stage of the 2024 Women’s Champions Trophy with three straight wins in as many games, are all set to take on the other already semifinal-bound team, China, in a battle of supremacy at Rajgir on Saturday, November 16.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming Both India and China have won all three games so far in the competition and are currently the top two teams on the points table, with China taking the top spot on a better goal difference. Both teams have booked their place in the semifinals, meaning the Saturday clash between the two sides will be a battle for who will take the top spot in the points table and get an easier draw in the semifinals against the fourth-placed team.

Despite India trailing in terms of their current position on the points table and world ranking against the Chinese side, they will be the more confident team given their winning streak and the home advantage. However, China will relish the opportunity to outshine the home team in the group stage and walk into the knockout stage with momentum on their side.

India Women vs China Women Head-to-head in hockey

The two sides have met each other 45 times before their meeting on Saturday, with the visitors leading the home team by more than double the wins.

Total matches: 45

45 India won: 11

11 China won: 28

28 Draw: 6

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full squad

India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung

China squad: Jiali Chen, Yunxia Fan, Guoting Hao, Haiyan Huang, Jingyi Li, Chencheng Liu, Tangjie Liu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xuejiao Ma, Jinzhuang Tan, Surong Wu, Wenjuan Xu, Yanan Xu, Anhui Yu, Xueling Zeng, Dian Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Lihang Wang, Ting Li

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match be played?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Saturday, November 16.

What time will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match begin on November 16?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will begin at 4:45 PM IST on November 16.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.