India vs Japan LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Indoa 1-0 Japan (1st Quarter)

India’s women’s hockey team face a decisive challenge today when they take on Japan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. With a place in the final against world No. 4 China at stake, India require at least a draw to progress.

The two teams are familiar foes, having played out a 2-2 draw in the pool stage earlier in the tournament. Since then, India have suffered their first defeat — a 1-4 setback against China — where missed penalty corners and wasted opportunities proved costly despite controlling possession for long spells.

Head coach Harendra Singh has stressed the need for sharper finishing from his forwards. Mumtaz Khan, with six goals so far, has been India’s standout performer, supported by Navneet Kaur (five goals) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (four goals). Singh will also hope for bigger contributions from Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Beauty Dung Dung, all of whom began brightly but have since faded.

In midfield, Neha Goyal and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke remain key to linking play, while skipper Salima Tete is under pressure to lift her team with stronger leadership. With veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia ruled out through injury, youngsters Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki will be tested against Japan’s quick attackers.

Ranked ninth in the world, India are chasing a title that would guarantee direct qualification to the 2026 Women’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. To keep that dream alive, they must deliver a disciplined and clinical performance against Japan.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Full squads

India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dung Dung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari

Japan squad: Fujibayashi Chiko, Goshima Nozomi, Hasegawa Miyu, Hiramitsu Ai, Horikawa Mayuri, Kobayakawa Shiho, Kudo Yu, Maruyama Niko, Matsu Ikumi, Murayama Hiroka, Nakagomi Akari, Nishikori Emi, Otsuka Miki, Saito Hanami, Segawa Maho, Shimada Amiru, Suzuki Miyu, Tanaka Akio, Tanaka Saki, Tateiwa Nanako, Toriyama Mai

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will not be available in India.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.

