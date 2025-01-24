Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic retires after 1st set; Zverev into the final

First seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australian Open 2025
Australian Open 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Key Events

12:18 PM

12:04 PM

11:47 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ostapenko and Hsieh in the final!

11:35 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ostapenko and Hsieh 4-2 up!

11:16 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner vs Shelton at 2 PM IST

11:10 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Routliffe-Dabrowski level up the tie!

10:50 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: On the other court!

10:43 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev supports Djokovic!

10:38 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic retires!

10:33 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev 4-3 up!

10:28 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev takes it into tie-break!

10:22 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 6-5 up!

10:19 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev wins the next one!

10:16 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 5-4 up!

10:05 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 4-4!

10:00 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic back with the lead!

9:55 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev wraps up the next game!

9:51 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak back with the lead!

9:48 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-2!

9:40 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 2-1 up!

9:28 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 1-1!

9:24 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic starts to sprinkle his magic!

9:16 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic vs Zverev underway!

12:18 PM

Entering his maiden Australian Open final, Zverev would give his all in order to get his 1st big title Down Under.

12:04 PM

With his sad exit from the tournament, fans and media are worried that it could've been the last time Djokovic played here in Australia. However, the Serb didn't rule out another season as he said he would've have to how he feels around that time.

11:47 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ostapenko and Hsieh in the final!

Ostapenko and Hsieh have booked their berth into the final with a convincing third set victory over Routliffe and Dabrowski

11:35 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ostapenko and Hsieh 4-2 up!

Ostapenko and Hsieh are leading 4-2 in the decisive set now and are close to booking a spot in the final now.

11:16 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner vs Shelton at 2 PM IST

The other semi-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton will be played at 2 PM IST with the winner taking on Zverev in the final

11:10 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Routliffe-Dabrowski level up the tie!

Routliffe-Dabrowski have won the 2nd set 6-3 to make it 1-1 in the match now.

10:50 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: On the other court!

The Women's Doubles semi-finals is also going on at the moment with Hsieh and Ostapenko taking on the pair of Routliffe and Dabrowski. Ostapenkos and her partner won the first set in tie-break and are level 2-2 in the 2nd set for now.

10:43 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev supports Djokovic!

Zverev calls the crowd to support Novak Djokovic in this time and says that it must be very painful for him to leave the court like this as the Serbian has played even with an Abdominal tear and a hamstring tear in the past as well.

10:38 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic retires!

Novak Djokovic has retired after the 1st set of the match as he couldn't continue because of his injury.

10:33 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev 4-3 up!

Zverev takes a 4-3 lead in the tie-breaker and has just 3 points to win this set now.

10:28 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev takes it into tie-break!

A 7-point tie-break will decide the fate of the 1st set now.

1st set: Djokovic 6-6 Zverev

10:22 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 6-5 up!

The Serbian and the German are not letting anything slip at the moment as this set is looking to go straigt to tie-break.

1st Set: Djokovic 6-5 Zverev

10:19 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev wins the next one!

A dominant game win by the German who didn't drop a single point this time.

1st Set: Djokovic 5-5 Zverev

10:16 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 5-4 up!

Djokovic has made it 5-4 now with any break meaning that the other player would be giving up the set.

1st Set: Djokovic 5-4 Zverev

10:05 AM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 4-4!

It's a nexk-to-neck game as the German springs back to put it all square again. 4-4 now.

1st Set: Djoovic 4-4 Zverev
The Australian Open 2025 promises an action-packed day today with the best players vying for a spot in the final in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic will be in action first against Germany's Zverev while the defending champion Jannik Sinner will take the court to confirm the final showdown.
 
First up on Rod Laver Arena at 9:00 am, world No. 7 Novak Djokovic will take on the second seed, Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, known for his mental fortitude and versatility, has been on a strong run this tournament, and he’ll be looking to continue his momentum. However, Zverev, with his powerful game and aggressive style, is set to give the Serbian a tough challenge. This clash will showcase two contrasting styles, making for an exciting encounter.
 
At 2:00 pm, the first seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final. Sinner, a rising star in men’s tennis, has been in excellent form and will be the favorite heading into this match. However, Shelton’s powerful serve and attacking play could prove to be a real threat, and he’ll be aiming to pull off an upset against the young Italian.  Australian Open 2025 men's singles semi-finals live telecast and streaming details 

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match in India?

The live broadcast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you stream the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match online in India?

The live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.

 
 

Topics :Australian OpenTennis

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

