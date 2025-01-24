Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic retires after 1st set; Zverev into the final

The Australian Open 2025 promises an action-packed day today with the best players vying for a spot in the final in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic will be in action first against Germany's Zverev while the defending champion Jannik Sinner will take the court to confirm the final showdown.

First up on Rod Laver Arena at 9:00 am, world No. 7 Novak Djokovic will take on the second seed, Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, known for his mental fortitude and versatility, has been on a strong run this tournament, and he’ll be looking to continue his momentum. However, Zverev, with his powerful game and aggressive style, is set to give the Serbian a tough challenge. This clash will showcase two contrasting styles, making for an exciting encounter.