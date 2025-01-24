Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic retires after 1st set; Zverev into the final
First seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final
The Australian Open 2025 promises an action-packed day today with the best players vying for a spot in the final in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic will be in action first against Germany's Zverev while the defending champion Jannik Sinner will take the court to confirm the final showdown.
First up on Rod Laver Arena at 9:00 am, world No. 7 Novak Djokovic will take on the second seed, Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, known for his mental fortitude and versatility, has been on a strong run this tournament, and he’ll be looking to continue his momentum. However, Zverev, with his powerful game and aggressive style, is set to give the Serbian a tough challenge. This clash will showcase two contrasting styles, making for an exciting encounter.
At 2:00 pm, the first seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final. Sinner, a rising star in men’s tennis, has been in excellent form and will be the favorite heading into this match. However, Shelton’s powerful serve and attacking play could prove to be a real threat, and he’ll be aiming to pull off an upset against the young Italian. Australian Open 2025 men's singles semi-finals live telecast and streaming details
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match in India?
The live broadcast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where can you stream the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match online in India?
The live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.