Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 shifted to Bengaluru, star Javelin throwers join

Neeraj Chopra addressed the media in a virtual press meet organised by JSW in regards to the upcoming international javelin event named after him – Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. The event will be hosted in collaboration with JSW and Neeraj Chopra at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on 24th May 2025. The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic , a javelin throw competition set to take place on May 24, has been relocated from Panchkula to Bengaluru. The change in venue was necessitated by inadequate lighting at the original stadium, but the event promises to be star-studded with top international athletes like Anderson Peters and Thomas Röhler confirming their participation.

Peters, a two-time world champion from Grenada, and Röhler, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist from Germany, are among the high-profile names expected to compete. Neeraj Chopra, Olympic champion and the event’s co-organiser, revealed he has also extended an invitation to Pakistan’s Olympic star Arshad Nadeem, although his participation is yet to be confirmed.

"I’ve sent the invite to Arshad. He mentioned he would consult with his coach and get back to me. As of now, he hasn't confirmed," Chopra said during a virtual media interaction with journalists.

"I initially wanted the event to be hosted in Panchkula, but there were lighting issues at the venue. World Athletics mandates a minimum of 600 lux illumination, which isn’t currently available there, and upgrading the facility would take time," Chopra explained.

"As a result, we’ve decided to shift the competition to Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. We already have a team stationed there, and it will be much easier to manage the logistics," added the 27-year-old athlete, who is also backed by Bengaluru-based JSW Sports.

Organised collaboratively by Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics, the event will feature both international and Indian javelin throwers of high calibre.

Apart from Peters and Röhler, other prominent names confirmed for the competition include Kenya’s Julius Yego — a 2016 Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion — and American Curtis Thompson, the current season leader with a throw of 87.76m.

Chopra also mentioned a Brazilian athlete who competed in the final round of the Paris Olympics has confirmed participation, possibly referring to Luiz da Silva, who placed 11th in Paris with a throw of 80.67m.

"I'm deeply involved in organising this event — it’s a dream I’ve long cherished. I’ll also be competing. Just yesterday, I spoke with Rohit Yadav, and around three to four Indian throwers will participate. This will be an excellent chance for them to earn ranking points for the World Championships in Tokyo this September," he said.

Chopra shared that the idea to name the event after him came from his current coach, Jan Zelezny, the world record holder in javelin.

"I was discussing the event with Zelezny, and he suggested it would be fitting to name it after me," Chopra noted.

He expressed immense excitement about launching the event, saying, "Winning Olympic and other major medals for India has been a proud achievement. Now, through this event, I’m able to give back to Indian athletics, to the athletes, and to our fans."

Chopra emphasized that the NC Classic would be held annually, and he hopes it will expand beyond just men’s javelin in future editions.

"My intention is to make this an annual event. For now, it’s limited to men’s javelin, but I’m optimistic that we’ll include women’s javelin and other track and field events going forward."

He also expressed his ambition to eventually bring a Diamond League Meeting to India.

"If you ask me, I would love for India to host a Diamond League meet. We have the infrastructure required, and it would be beneficial for World Athletics as well to expand into this growing Indian market. They are aware of how athletics is progressing here."

Tickets will be required to attend the NC Classic, Chopra confirmed.

"There will be ticket options available, including special boxes. We’ll try to ensure the prices remain reasonable so that fans feel it’s worth the experience of watching a world-class javelin event," he concluded.