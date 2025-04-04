Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Javelin throw event dates, venue, athletes

It seldom happens in the career of an athlete that his name is used for a competitive event and the athlete himself participates in the competition. Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of Indian sports, is that athlete who will compete in a javelin throw event named the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, labelled as the NC Classic, will take place at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Haryana on May 24. The NC Classic javelin throw event, which is set to be a one-day spectacle, has been confirmed by World Athletics.

What is the importance of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event?

The NC Classic has been awarded the prestigious World Athletics ‘A’ category tag, translating to Continental Tour Gold-level status — the highest rung outside the elite Diamond League.

That means not just global visibility but also ranking points that matter, especially in an Olympic and World Championship year.

What is the Continental Tour in the javelin throw event?

Launched in 2020, the Continental Tour is the second-most significant circuit in global athletics, replacing the erstwhile World Challenge series. It features four levels — gold, silver, bronze, and challenger — each drawing world-class talent across disciplines.

Who are the organisers of the NC Classic?

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is not only headlining the meet but is also one of its principal architects. Partnering with JSW, the organisers are already planning to make the Classic a permanent feature in the World Athletics calendar.

"It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India,” Neeraj had said earlier this year.

A star-studded lineup is expected in Panchkula

Former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla had previously hinted that the meet would feature the top 10 male and female javelin throwers in the world — an unprecedented gathering for Indian athletics. With the NC Classic, India is not just hosting an event; it is throwing its hat into the ring as a serious player on the global athletics map.

Where is Neeraj Chopra?

Chopra, who won his second Olympic medal — a silver — at the Paris Games, last competed at the Diamond League in Brussels in September, finishing second with a best throw of 87.86 metres.

The Haryana athlete, who had been struggling with an adductor niggle in his groin for the last one year, began his pre-season training in South Africa in November. He spent 31 days at Potchefstroom before his wedding in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on January 16. He has been training under three-time Olympic and world champion, and current world record holder, Jan Zelezny for the last few weeks. Chopra is expected to compete at the Doha Diamond League on May 16 before arriving for the javelin throw event in Panchkula.

What is the timing of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event?

The event is expected to take place in the evening. However, the timing of the one-day event has not been finalised yet.

