What is the 10-men invitational javelin event AFI wants to host in 2025?

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) aims to capitalise on the growing popularity of javelin throw in India by hosting an invitational event later this year to promote the sport and sporting culture. Adille Sumariwalla, the outgoing president of the AFI whose tenure ended on Tuesday, announced that the federation is planning to organise a 10-men invitational javelin throw competition in late 2025. The event is part of AFI’s efforts to boost the culture of track and field sports in India. Sumariwalla noted that javelin throw has gained significant popularity since Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, and the competition aims to inspire more players to excel in the sport.

What is the invitational javelin event?

The invitational competition will bring together the world’s top javelin throwers for a unique event in India. Sumariwalla highlighted that the event aligns with the rising enthusiasm for javelin in the country, particularly after Chopra’s gold medal win. He noted that August 7, celebrated as National Javelin Day, holds symbolic importance for the sport in India.

Sumariwalla also revealed that Neeraj Chopra would be a partner and shareholder in the event, playing a pivotal role in attracting elite athletes to participate.

Javelin's rising popularity in India

Neeraj Chopra’s success has elevated javelin throw to one of the most celebrated track and field events in India. Sumariwalla remarked that hosting the competition was a natural choice given the country’s enthusiasm for the sport. He added that the event would enhance India’s reputation as a global sporting destination.

Neeraj keen to compete at home

Neeraj Chopra has expressed a strong desire to perform in front of Indian fans. He stated that hosting an international event in India would be a dream come true. Chopra previously mentioned that competing on home soil against international athletes would be an exhilarating experience and hoped such opportunities would become a reality.

India’s ambitions for global events

The AFI has ambitious plans to host several international athletics competitions in the coming years. These include the Under-20 World Championships in 2028 and the senior World Championships in 2029, for which expressions of interest have already been submitted. Sumariwalla emphasised that securing these events would not only highlight India’s organisational capabilities but also bolster its case for bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games.