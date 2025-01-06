Abhishek Bachchan to join European T20 Premier League as co-owner

Abhishek Bachchan, a Bollywood actor, entrepreneur, and sports enthusiast, will join the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as a co-owner. The league has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). ETPL did not disclose the exact financial details of the arrangement.

ETPL is a privately-owned franchise tournament in partnership with three member cricket nations—Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. In a press release, ETPL stated that Bachchan’s addition would bring substantial global appeal and stature to the league. The new annual T20 franchise tournament will be held for the first time from July 15 to August 3.

This move adds another feather to the actor’s cap, extending his presence in sports leagues. Bachchan already co-owns a football team, Chennaiyin FC, in the Indian Super League (ISL), and a Kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

“Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries,” Bachchan said in a statement. “The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge.”

He further thanked the ICC and the three boards (Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands) for their tireless efforts.

“I am dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin,” Bachchan added.

The league’s development has been spearheaded by an interim working group comprising representatives from the participating cricket boards, alongside strategic partner Rules Sport Tech, on behalf of the funding partners. This group is tasked with steering key decision-making processes and overseeing the establishment and resourcing of a dedicated administrative entity to manage the tournament, as per ETPL’s statement.

ETPL will start with six teams—Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Prominent media partners will ensure extensive coverage, with the tournament reaching audiences worldwide, including key markets such as Europe, India, Australia, and England, according to Priyanka Kaul, director, ETPL.

Warren Deutrom, chief executive officer, Cricket Ireland, and chair of the ETPL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan as a co-owner of the ETPL. His deep passion for sports and entrepreneurial acumen add tremendous value to our vision of elevating the status and profile of European cricket. With ICC’s support, Abhishek’s commitment to our shared vision, alongside the exceptional expertise brought to the tournament by Saurav, Priyanka, and Dhiraj from Rules Sport Tech, we believe we can create a cricket experience that elevates the game, inspires young talent, and provides a tremendous platform for European cricket on the global cricketing stage.”

Saurav Banerjee, director, ETPL, highlighted the region’s potential, with cricket being the second-most-watched sport globally and gaining significant momentum in Europe.

“With 34 out of 108 ICC members from this region, we aim to make cricket a major sport here, building a legacy that players, fans, and stakeholders can proudly celebrate,” Banerjee added.

S Ravi, founder, Ravi Rajan Group, and Abhishek Ravi, partner, Ravi Rajan Group and financial advisor to the ETPL, emphasized the league’s financial integrity. They said, “Transparency and due diligence are at the core of the ETPL. With robust financial oversight, we are committed to building a trusted and sustainable platform for all stakeholders.”

KPMG, a global organisation providing audit, tax, and advisory services, will also serve as the advisor to ETPL.