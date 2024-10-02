Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj
Paris: India's Neeraj Chopra after his second attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his lotime coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together.

The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.

"He (Bartonietz) is 75 and he now wants to be with his family and does not want too much travel also," an official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told PTI.

"It is not that Neeraj wants to end the association, it is Bartonietz who has expressed his inability to continue as his (Neeraj's) coach," he added.

The 26-year-old Chopra has been working with Bartonietz, who is a biomechanics expert but doubled up as Chopra's coach, since 2019.

The German first came on board as a biomechanical expert and took over as Chopra's coach after Uwe Hohn fell out with the AFI and the Sports Authority of India.

Under Bartonietz, Chopra won Tokyo Olympics gold, Paris Games silver, became world champion and Diamond League champion, besides becoming Asian Games gold medallist.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

