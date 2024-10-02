India's Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his lotime coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together.

The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.

"He (Bartonietz) is 75 and he now wants to be with his family and does not want too much travel also," an official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told PTI.

"It is not that Neeraj wants to end the association, it is Bartonietz who has expressed his inability to continue as his (Neeraj's) coach," he added.