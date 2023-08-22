Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Hockey ACT: Ranchi to host the event from October 27 to November 5

Following the successful conduct of the men's event in Chennai, India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for women for the first time, in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India to host first ever Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi this year. Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
The seventh edition of the tournament will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand.

Besides India, defending champions Japan, runners-up Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 22, 2023The Indian women's team won the title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, it finished runners-up.

Ranchi has previously hosted numerous Hockey India League matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to the city-based franchise, Ranchi Rays.

In recent years, the stadium has witnessed several top domestic events and boasts of a big fan base for the sport.

Jharkhand has a rich hockey history, having produced seven Olympians who have represented India, including Jaipal Singh Munda, Silbanus Dungdung, Manohar Topno, Ajit Lakra, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, Late Michael Kindo and Late Marang Gomke.

"It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women's hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 which is being hosted in India for the very first time," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a statement.

"Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both junior and senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years.

"I believe the 7th edition of the tournament in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport."

Expressing his gratitude to Soren for his support, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

