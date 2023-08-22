Home / Sports / Other Sports News / It's a special kind of support: Garry Kasparov hails Praggnanandhaa, mother

It's a special kind of support: Garry Kasparov hails Praggnanandhaa, mother

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
R Praggnanandhaa with his mother. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares.

Impressed with the teen sensation's win over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana here on Monday, the former world champion Kasparov took to Twitter, formerly X, to laud the 18-year-old's feats and his mother's efforts.

"Congrats to @rpragchess and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions," Kasparov tweeted.

— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 21, 2023Continuing his dream run, Praggnanandhaa on Monday stunned Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with world number one and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE's premier event.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana after four rapid tiebreak games and thereafter stormed into the final of the showpiece.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion --in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

Defending in pressure situations is Praggnanandhaa's hallmark: India coach

NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series for 2023 championship race

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen advance to second round

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

UK Kabaddi brawl: Gunshots sword fight leads to injuries in Derby tourney

Topics :Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaR PraggnanandhaaChess World Cup

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story