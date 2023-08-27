Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Athletics 2023 Javelin final: Neeraj Chopra live match time streaming

World Athletics 2023 Javelin final: Neeraj Chopra live match time streaming

The javelin throw final event at World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 11:45 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will be in action from 11:45 PM IST onwards

BS Web Team New Delhi
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are top contenders to clinch gold in javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships 2023.

5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics champion and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing to secure his first World Athletics Championships Gold medal when he takes to the field for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the National Athletics Centre at Budapest, Hungary today (August 27). Neeraj will get a tough competition from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the javelin throw final which will begin at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Will Neeraj Chopra cross 90-metre-mark in javelin throw?

Having won gold at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Diamond League and Under-20 Championships, a World Championships gold has eluded Neeraj. 

Last year, 25-year-old Neeraj came really close to clinching that gold, but with a throw of 88.13 m, he fell short of Grenada javelin thrower Anderson Peters' monstrous 90.54 m throw. Neeraj will also aim to touch the much-talked-about 90 m mark and silence everyone once and for all.

Neeraj Chopra's highest/best javelin throw

Competition Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem
Guwahati South Asian Games Gold  Bronze
2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships Silver Bronze
IAAF World U20 Championships Gold  Finished 15th
2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneshwar Gold  Finished 7th
2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold  Finished 8th
2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold  Bronze
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold  Finished 5th
World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 Silver Finished 5th
2022 Commonwealth Games Not participated Gold

World Athletics Championships 2023, Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem prediction

In the qualifying round, Neeraj threw the javelin to 88.77 metres while Nadeem got a distance of 86.79 metres. If Nadeem crossed or attained his personal best of 90.18 metres in the World Athletics javelin throw event final, he would win Gold. In contrast, Neeraj still has to achieve the 90-metre mark in javelin throw. His personal best is 89.94 metres. 

However, in the current season, Nadeem's best throw is 86.79 metres against Neeraj's 88.77 metres. Both athletes achieved their season-best during the qualifying round of World Athletics 2023.


World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live match timings, live streaming and telecast in India
When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in the Javelin throw final event?


Neeraj Chopra will be in action today (August 27) in the javelin throw final of World Athletics Championships 2023.

When does Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The javelin throw final event at World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 11:45 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will be in action 11:45 PM IST onwards

Which TV channels will live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.

Topics :Neeraj ChopraWorld Athletics Championshipssportssports broadcasting

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

