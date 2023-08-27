World Athletics 2023 Javelin final: Neeraj Chopra live match time streaming

Tokyo Olympics champion and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing to secure his first World Athletics Championships Gold medal when he takes to the field for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the National Athletics Centre at Budapest, Hungary today (August 27). Neeraj will get a tough competition from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the javelin throw final which will begin at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Will Neeraj Chopra cross 90-metre-mark in javelin throw?

Having won gold at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Diamond League and Under-20 Championships, a World Championships gold has eluded Neeraj.

Last year, 25-year-old Neeraj came really close to clinching that gold, but with a throw of 88.13 m, he fell short of Grenada javelin thrower Anderson Peters' monstrous 90.54 m throw. Neeraj will also aim to touch the much-talked-about 90 m mark and silence everyone once and for all.



Neeraj Chopra's highest/best javelin throw



Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22 4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23 5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22 8 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22 9 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21 10 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18 11 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 12 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20 13 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21 14 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23 15 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 16 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 17 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18 18 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 19 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 20 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 21 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 22 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21 23 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22 24 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 25 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21 26 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 27 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16 28 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18 *Source: Olympics.com

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem rivalry in Javelin throw

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has never won a Gold medal whenever he participated in an event along with Neeraj Chopra. However, in the absence of Neeraj who missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury, Nadeem clinched Gold with a personal best throw of 90.18.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head



Competition Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem Guwahati South Asian Games Gold Bronze 2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships Silver Bronze IAAF World U20 Championships Gold Finished 15th 2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneshwar Gold Finished 7th 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold Finished 8th 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold Bronze Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold Finished 5th World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 Silver Finished 5th 2022 Commonwealth Games Not participated Gold

World Athletics Championships 2023, Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem prediction

In the qualifying round, Neeraj threw the javelin to 88.77 metres while Nadeem got a distance of 86.79 metres. If Nadeem crossed or attained his personal best of 90.18 metres in the World Athletics javelin throw event final, he would win Gold. In contrast, Neeraj still has to achieve the 90-metre mark in javelin throw. His personal best is 89.94 metres.

However, in the current season, Nadeem's best throw is 86.79 metres against Neeraj's 88.77 metres. Both athletes achieved their season-best during the qualifying round of World Athletics 2023.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live match timings, live streaming and telecast in India

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in the Javelin throw final event?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action today (August 27) in the javelin throw final of World Athletics Championships 2023.

When does Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The javelin throw final event at World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 11:45 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will be in action 11:45 PM IST onwards

Which TV channels will live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.