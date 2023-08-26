Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Javelin Throw: No rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, says Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem insists he has no rivalry with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and said there is always scope for learning from top athletes like the Indian

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will compete at the World Athletics Championships' Javelin Throw final on August 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will compete at the World Athletics Championships' Javelin Throw final on August 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem insists he has no rivalry with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and said there is always scope for learning from top athletes like the Indian.
Chopra and Nadeem both qualified for next year's Paris Olympics and World Championships men's javelin throw final to be played on Sunday.
While Chopra needed just one big throw to qualify for the World Championships final by notching up his fourth career-best performance of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday, Nadeem sealed his Paris Olympics berth and reached the men's final with his season-best throw of 86.79m.
"I don't compete against any one. I try to always compete with myself and to do better and better. There is no rivalry with Neeraj," Nadeem told the media after qualifying for the final.
"You can always learn from top athletes."

Nadeem, who returned to competition after nearly one year after overcoming an elbow injury which required surgery, said he had high regards for his Indian counterpart, Chopra.

Also Read

World Athletics 2023 highlights, Neeraj Chopra (88.77m) enters final

World Athletics: Definitely, I'm close to breaching 90m - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Worlds final; book a place in Olympics 2024

World Athletics Championships: Four Indian javelin throwers qualify

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

Asian Games: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to join Indian chess men's team camp

Ex-chief Brij Bhushan, Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Sethuraman wins National Chess Championship against Mitrabha Guha

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

3 Indians in Worlds Javelin Final: One is Neeraj Chopra, who are other two?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships athletics India vs Pakistan

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon