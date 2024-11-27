PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Bengal to take on Gujarat at 9 PM

Matchday 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Haryana Steelers take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Bengal Warriorz against Gujarat Giants. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to move into the top 6 of the points table.

PKL 2024 first match on November 27: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers are leading the PKL 11 table in outstanding form, having won 10 of their 13 matches, accumulating 51 points. They are coming off a dominant 43-30 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have struggled following Aslam Inamdar's injury. Despite this, they remain in fourth place with a record of six wins, four losses, and three draws from 13 games.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan playing 7:

Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.

PKL 2024 second match on November 27: Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriorz began PKL 11 on a strong note but have since lost momentum, now sitting in 10th place with three wins, seven losses, and two draws from 12 matches.

In contrast, Gujarat Giants appear to be finding their rhythm, moving up the standings despite being in 11th place. They've shown improvement in recent matches, with two wins, one draw, and one loss in their last four outings.

Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants playing 7:

Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Manjeet, Pranay Rane, Sushil Kambrekar, Fazel Atrachali.

Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Mohit, Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, Sombir, Jitender Yadav, Mohammad Nabibaksh.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 27 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 27 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.