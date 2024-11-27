PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Bengal to take on Gujarat at 9 PM
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE: Haryana Steelers would be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings with a win against Puneri Paltans.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Matchday 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Haryana Steelers take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Bengal Warriorz against Gujarat Giants. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to move into the top 6 of the points table.
PKL 2024 first match on November 27: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers are leading the PKL 11 table in outstanding form, having won 10 of their 13 matches, accumulating 51 points. They are coming off a dominant 43-30 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have struggled following Aslam Inamdar's injury. Despite this, they remain in fourth place with a record of six wins, four losses, and three draws from 13 games.
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan playing 7:
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.
PKL 2024 second match on November 27: Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Bengal Warriorz began PKL 11 on a strong note but have since lost momentum, now sitting in 10th place with three wins, seven losses, and two draws from 12 matches.
In contrast, Gujarat Giants appear to be finding their rhythm, moving up the standings despite being in 11th place. They've shown improvement in recent matches, with two wins, one draw, and one loss in their last four outings.
Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants playing 7:
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Manjeet, Pranay Rane, Sushil Kambrekar, Fazel Atrachali.
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Mohit, Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, Sombir, Jitender Yadav, Mohammad Nabibaksh.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 27 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 27 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:35 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: HAR vs PUN head-to-head stats
As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, Puneri Paltans have the edge over Haryana, winning 10 out of 16 matches that have been played between them. Haryana only has 5 wins while 1 match has ended in a stalemate.
Total Matches Played – 16
Haryana Steelers wins – 5
Puneri Paltan wins – 10
Draw – 1
7:25 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10th vs 11th in the 2nd match!
While the first match would feature teams fighting for the top spots, the second between Bengal Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be a match that will see two teams not in a good run of form at the moment. While Bengal are placed 10th in the table, Gujarat follow them closely at 11th in the table.
7:16 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Puneri Paltan eyeing top 2 spot!
The defending champions Puneri Paltan would be looking forward to the tie against high flying Haryana Steelers as they too have a chance to go among the top 2 spots with a win tonight.
7:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Haryana Steelers playing 7: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep (C), Rahul, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen
Puneri Paltan playing 7: Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket, Sawant, Pankaj Mohite (C), Mohit, Gaurav Khatri, Akash Shinde
7:02 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: League leaders in action!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Today's first match will feature top of the table side Haryana Steelers take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in what promises to be a hard fought encounter on the day. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 6:59 PM IST