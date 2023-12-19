Home / Technology / Apps / Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Among the new AI-powered experiences is the address descriptors, lens integration, and live view walking navigation. Below are the details of the features soon coming to Google Maps

Live View Navigation in Google Maps
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Google has announced an array of India-first AI-powered features for Maps. Among the new AI-powered experiences is the address descriptors, lens integration, and live view walking navigation. Google said that with new features the company wants to provide a more comprehensive Maps experience, which is localised for the needs of Indian users. Below are the details of the features soon coming to Google Maps in India:

Address Descriptors

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Google said the Address Descriptors feature would make it easier for users in India to find locations on Maps. Essentially, this features would add up to five of the most relevant landmarks automatically together with the shared pin location. The feature will roll out to users across the country early next year, said Google.

Lens in Maps

Google said it would soon integrated Lens in Maps. With this feature, users can point their smartphones camera to a street to view relevant information about nearby locations such as restaurants and cafes. Google Maps will also display additional information such as opening hours, ratings, reviews and photos. Lens in Map will be rolling-out initially in 15 Indian cities, starting January 2024 for Android devices.

Live View Walking Navigation

Google said this feature would let users see directions and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen. The Live View Walking Navigation will be available for over 3,000 cities and towns across India for Android users.

Fuel-efficient Routing

Google said this feature would allow users to view more sustainable alternative routes for four wheelers and two-wheelers by analysing data such as real-time traffic, road elevation, and vehicle engine type. The feature will be available for users across the country starting January 2024.

Other features

Google said its Where Is My Train app will now include real-time train location, schematic maps, platform numbers, and more for local trains in Mumbai and Kolkata. Besides, Google announced partnership with ONDC and Namma Yatri to bring metro schedules and booking directly on Google Maps. This feature will roll out by mid 2024, starting with Kochi metro

Also Read

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

WhatsApp adds option to hide IP address during voice calls: Details here

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Google Messages to get WhatsApp-like edit feature in coming weeks: Report

Apple to boost iPhone security with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

WhatsApp set to introduce new Channel Alerts feature for Android users

Meta's Threads brings 'Tags' for organising posts by topics: Know details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIGoogle IndiaGoogle maps IndiaGoogle Maps

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story