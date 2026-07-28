AI data centre rush fuels India's next growth wave with infrastructure push

Kashyap did not share the actual growth or the demand uptick from clients is this sector in India, but said: “As organisations scale AI, cloud, and digital workloads, they require modern compute, storage, networking, and hybrid cloud infrastructure that can support performance, security, and operational efficiency at scale.”
In February, RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said RIL and Jio would invest ₹10 trillion over the next seven years in AI infrastructure. In June, RIL tied up with Meta Platforms for the 168 Mw Jamnagar data centre project.
In December 2025, Microsoft announced a $17 billion investment in India over four years on cloud and AI infrastructure and skilling. This is in addition to a $3 billion investment announced in January 2025 in the same area.