AI data centre rush fuels India's next growth wave with infrastructure push

While the US and China dominate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), the rush to build the physical computing infrastructure needed to train and run AI models is benefiting India, with investments in this area creating tailwinds for a host of ancillary sectors from clean energy, manufacturing of electrical and electronics gear, various high-end support services and real estate, industry executives said.

AI-ready data centres being set up by Indian conglomerates like Reliance Industries and the Adani group, as well as tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon are going beyond individual projects to become anchor investments that attract entire industrial value chains, deepening domestic manufacturing, they said.

The trend points to the beneficial aspects of AI investments in a country where the revolutionary technology’s potential to replace human beings, particularly in entry level jobs, has raised concerns.

India’s strengths in clean energy, land availability and talent pool are aiding in attracting AI-related investments into areas extending well beyond the technology sector, they said.

Hiring firms said these facilities are creating demand for a new generation of professionals with expertise spanning AI infrastructure, cloud operations, automation, power systems, and critical facilities management.

Some real estate developers like Lodha Developers have seized the opportunity to set up the utility infrastructure, called powered shells which have all facilities but the IT equipment, for generating a steady stream of annuity income from technology companies that want to lease them.

According to Aditya Malpani, senior director and regional business head (west) at renewable energy company AMPIN Energy Transition, India is uniquely positioned from the perspective of AI data centre boom because of its vibrant open access market.

“Every megawatt of AI-ready compute we build translates into orders for domestic electrical equipment and power electronics, demand for advanced cooling and semiconductor-grade infrastructure, long-tenor clean-energy offtake, high-specification real estate, and a rapidly growing market for cyber security and managed services,” said Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada group, a large renewable energy developer.

Industry executives said investment in AI data centres is emerging as a growth engine for India’s economy, with its impact extending well beyond digital infrastructure.

“We believe that AI data centres shall become one of the major source of adding renewable capacity in the country in the short-term," said Malpani.

Data centres can buy round-the-clock renewable power at competitive rates or replace 70-80 per cent of their conventional electricity requirement through intra-state hybrid renewable projects using the banking mechanism. Besides the framework for Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) allow them to fully offset their large consumption of conventional, or brown, power, explained Malpani.

The significant requirement of high-quality power that is essential for AI data centres will boost demand for critical elements of electrical infrastructure such as capacitors, reactive power compensation systems, harmonic filters and other power quality solutions that optimise energy consumption, improve power factor, protect the equipment and support grid stability, he added.

"As investments accelerate, they are expected to generate demand across sectors such as electrical equipment, semiconductors, clean energy and real estate, while also placing greater emphasis on the reliability, efficiency and quality of power infrastructure," said Felix Kadam, co-founder and managing director of CosPower Engineering, an equipment maker and service provider in the power sector.

Naresh Singh, senior director analyst at Gartner, an IT consultancy, said the current growth of data centers in India, driven in a big way by AI and cloud, will fuel very strong growth for servers, data centre switches and routers, optical networking cables and transceivers and storage equipment.

Besides graphics processing units (GPUs), the engines driving data centres, demand for products such as servers, networking equipment, cables, and other infrastructure components is also growing rapidly.

Kadam also said that as India’s AI infrastructure grows, the supporting power ecosystem will also need to develop, which will create an immense potential for indigenous manufacturers and engineering companies. Building resilient, efficient and future-ready power systems will be essential to sustaining the country’s digital and AI ambitions, he said.

Dileep Nadimpalli, senior research manager, enterprise infrastructure, IDC India, said the rapid expansion of data centres in India is creating a multiplier effect on compute infrastructure, fuelled by the combined impact of AI adoption, hyperscale cloud expansion, and increasing data localization requirements.

“This will propel the data centre hardware spending in the country to be one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” said Singh.

According to Gartner, Infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) is the second fastest growing large IT market segments in India, which is expected to touch $22.5 billion in annual spending by 2030, growing from $6 billion in 2026.

“AI related data centre infrastructure (largely hardware) itself represents more than half of the overall AI spending in the country. This is likely to continue as AI projects continue to drive demand on data centres,” he added.

Kamal Kashyap, senior director, compute & high velocity sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India said the rapid expansion of hyperscale, colocation, sovereign cloud, and AI-ready data centres in India is driving strong demand for HPE’s edge-to-cloud portfolio.

Data centres are not just about chips, but about connectivity and 24x7 uptime. This also means the networking equipment and solutions are extremely important.

“IDC expects the India server market to grow by more than 40 per cent annually (In terms of revenues) in calendar year 2026, reinforcing the strong correlation between data centre growth and compute infrastructure demand,” he added.

In December 2025, Microsoft announced a $17 billion investment in India over four years on cloud and AI infrastructure and skilling. This is in addition to a $3 billion investment announced in January 2025 in the same area.

In February, RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said RIL and Jio would invest ₹10 trillion over the next seven years in AI infrastructure. In June, RIL tied up with Meta Platforms for the 168 Mw Jamnagar data centre project.

Kashyap did not share the actual growth or the demand uptick from clients is this sector in India, but said: “As organisations scale AI, cloud, and digital workloads, they require modern compute, storage, networking, and hybrid cloud infrastructure that can support performance, security, and operational efficiency at scale.”

According to IT staffing and digital workforce solutions provider NLB Services, the sector will require around one lakh professionals by the end of the decade in view of the over $126 billion investments committed towards data centre infrastructure and the projected growth in installed capacity from 1.5 Gw to 6.5 Gw by 2030.

In June, Amazon announced a $13 billion investment to build AI and cloud infrastructure in India. The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In October 2025, Google announced its largest investment in India to date of about $15 billion to build an AI hub in the country, in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi-based developer Anant Raj which currently operates 28 megawatts (MW) of IT load across its campuses in Haryana’s Manesar and Panchkula, is aiming to expand total IT load capacity to 357 Mw by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai.

As the country accelerates its digital transformation, the sector is creating demand for a new generation of professionals with expertise spanning AI infrastructure, cloud operations, automation, power systems, and critical facilities management, the report said quoting Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

However, only 15–20% of applicants currently meet the skills requirements for modern data centre roles, NLB Services said in a report released on July 14.

The firm has also signed a deal with the Haryana government to develop a Rs 20,000 crore data centre infrastructure in the state.

Earlier this year, Mumbai-based Lodha group said it would be entering the data centres market, with 400 acres of shovel-ready land at Palava (Dombivli), for which it has secured two anchor operators -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) and STT Global Data Centres (backed by Temasek). The group is now planning to develop about 1 Gw of powered shell capacity in this land.