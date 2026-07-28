Why publicly shared AI chats can become privacy nightmare for enterprises

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have become increasingly collaborative, with many platforms offering sharing features that make it easier to exchange conversations with colleagues or clients. However, these features can also create privacy risks if users are unaware of how shared conversations are handled.

The issue recently came into focus after publicly shared conversations from Anthropic's Claude chatbot reportedly appeared in Google and Bing search results.

A case in point is Anthropic's Claude Share feature, which allows users to create a public webpage containing a snapshot of a conversation. The feature is designed to make it easier to share AI-generated content for collaboration, troubleshooting or showcasing work.

However, some of these public pages were indexed by search engines, making them visible to anyone searching for related keywords. According to media reports, the exposed conversations included company documents, employee performance reviews, medical information and application programming interface (API) keys. According to technology news platform WIRED, Anthropic used a robots.txt file to discourage search engines from crawling shared pages. However, the pages reportedly did not include a noindex directive, one of the standard methods used to prevent webpages from appearing in search results. Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told WIRED that indexing shared Claude chats was Anthropic's responsibility.

"Neither Google nor any other search engine controls what pages are made public on the web, and these pages were indexed across many search engines," Adriance said. "We give site owners clear controls to decide whether pages can be crawled or indexed and we always respect those directives." Responding to the incident, Ravindra Baviskar, director of sales engineering at Sophos, told Business Standard that the issue is fundamentally different from a conventional data breach because there is neither an exploit nor an attacker involved. ALSO READ: Nvidia forms 37-member AI safety alliance with Microsoft, SpaceX, Palantir "The exposure happens through a feature working exactly as designed. A user shares a link intending to send it to one person, and that link becomes a permanent, crawlable web page unless the platform blocks indexing," Baviskar said.

Growing enterprise security concern For businesses, the incident is about much more than a few exposed chat logs. Generative AI has become part of everyday work. Employees use AI assistants to draft reports, write code, analyse spreadsheets, review contracts and summarise meetings. These conversations often contain confidential business information because users increasingly treat AI as a workplace assistant rather than a public publishing platform. When those conversations are shared without fully understanding the visibility of the link, sensitive corporate information can unintentionally leave the organisation. "If sensitive customer data is unintentionally exposed through AI platforms or used beyond its intended purpose, that trust can erode very quickly," said Abilash Soundararajan, founder and chief executive officer of PrivaSapien.

He added that repeated AI-related security lapses could also raise investor concerns about a company's governance and cybersecurity preparedness. On accountability, Baviskar said responsibility rests with both AI platforms and organisations, although platforms bear the primary responsibility for implementing appropriate technical safeguards. "Users cannot secure a risk they do not know exists. That is a design and default settings failure, not user error," he said. He added that organisations also need clear AI usage policies because employees are increasingly sharing proprietary code, client data and internal documents with AI tools without clear guidance on what should remain confidential.

How AI chat-sharing links can expose sensitive data The biggest lesson from the Claude incident is that convenience and privacy do not always go hand in hand. Sharing an AI conversation is designed to simplify collaboration. Instead of copying an entire discussion into an email, users can generate a shareable link. However, if that conversation contains internal financial information, customer data, software credentials or business strategies, the consequences of accidental exposure can be significant. Some publicly indexed Claude conversations reportedly contained API keys, employee information, legal discussions and internal company documents. Although users intentionally created the links, their discoverability through search engines significantly increased the likelihood that unrelated people could access them.

Baviskar told Business Standard that the information most at risk includes medical records, clinical trial data, internal company documents, employee reviews, API keys and access credentials. He noted that, for businesses, the consequences extend far beyond reputational damage. "Exposed API keys and OAuth tokens create a direct path to follow-on compromise," he said. He added that if personal data relating to employees or customers is exposed, it could constitute a notifiable event under India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, leading to financial and reputational consequences. Baviskar also cautioned that such incidents often remain undetected for weeks because they do not resemble a conventional cyberattack.

"The data simply becomes findable to anyone who runs the right search," he said. The privacy risks of search-indexed AI conversations One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding online sharing is that a public link remains effectively hidden unless someone already has the exact URL. In reality, publicly accessible webpages may eventually be indexed by search engines depending on how they are configured. According to WIRED, although Anthropic attempted to discourage indexing through robots.txt, search engines also rely on mechanisms such as noindex tags when determining whether pages should appear in search results. Without those safeguards, public pages may still become searchable.

This distinction matters because there is a significant difference between possessing a direct link and discovering sensitive information through a simple web search. For individuals, that could mean exposing personal medical details or private conversations. ALSO READ: Anthropic's Dario Amodei rejects open model ban but calls for testing For businesses, it could reveal confidential strategies, customer information or proprietary data. Another reminder that AI security is still evolving The Claude incident is not the first time Anthropic has faced questions over information security. According to AI Chat Daily, a similar incident in 2025 reportedly saw Google index just under 600 Claude conversations before those pages disappeared from search results.

In a separate report, Business Standard highlighted another Anthropic-related security incident involving Claude Code, in which source code was inadvertently exposed. Although the circumstances were different, the incident demonstrated how AI-related security lapses can quickly become a serious concern for organisations relying on these platforms. Together, these episodes illustrate that AI security challenges are evolving alongside the technology itself. As AI platforms introduce new collaboration features, they also create new opportunities for accidental information exposure. What lies ahead As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday workflows, organisations will need to treat AI conversations with the same level of sensitivity as emails, internal documents and cloud files.

Stronger AI governance, clear employee guidelines and regular awareness programmes will be essential to reduce the risk of accidental data exposure. Soundararajan warned that, beyond reputational damage, organisations could also face regulatory investigations, litigation and significant financial penalties. Under India's DPDP Act, serious violations can attract penalties of up to Rs 250 crore, while repeated incidents could undermine investor confidence by raising concerns over a company's governance and cybersecurity preparedness. Baviskar said AI platforms should adopt "privacy by default" rather than making privacy controls an optional setting buried inside a sharing menu. He noted that most users view a shareable link as a private exchange with a colleague rather than content that could be published on the open internet.