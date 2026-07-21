Samsung debuts AI-powered health assistant, joining packed market

Samsung Electronics Co. is rolling out a new AI-powered assistant that acts as a virtual health companion, joining a growing number of tech companies using chatbots to deliver personalized wellness insights to its users.Samsung Health Assistant pulls in data from the user's Galaxy smartphone, smartwatch or smart ring, the company said Tuesday. The firm also announced a series of other features coming to its health platform, particularly around heart metrics.

The updates, which will initially launch as a beta test next month and require users to opt in, come one day before the South Korean company is set to announce the Galaxy S26 smartphone and upgrades to the Galaxy Watch. They also mark Samsung's foray into an increasingly crowded space. Whoop Inc., the maker of screenless fitness bands, has an AI coach built into its platform, as does the new Fitbit Air from Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Oura Health Oy, the leading smart ring brand, offers a similar feature, and Apple Inc. is working on something in that vein.But Samsung's approach is different because the features can inform the greater Samsung ecosystem, said Dr. Hon Pak, the senior vice president who oversees the digital health business. The new tool incorporates the company's existing personalized data engine, which scans devices for tidbits like calendar events and travel schedules that it can use to tailor recommendations.

"With connected devices - that data, that awareness - will eventually inform how we go about engaging with users in a way that is more contextualized," Pak said in an interview. For example, it might notice that the user's Samsung smart lights weren't turned off until 11:30 p.m., suggesting they may have missed their window to wind down, which would have an impact on sleep. The system will also eventually be able to do things like suggest breathing exercises ahead of scheduled high-stress meetings or adjust sleep coaching if it detects travel across time zones.Users can also ask the assistant questions about how their sleep, nutrition, activity and other data interact together, and receive actionable insights on how to make meaningful improvements. If asked how to achieve more consistent sleep, the system can reference data from previous days and offer personalized coaching on next steps.