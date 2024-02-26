MWC: Xiaomi 14 series with Leica cameras unveiled, India launch on March 7

Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The series encompasses the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Both the smartphones boast an imaging system co-engineered with Leica. Of the two smartphones it has unveiled, it is the Xiaomi 14 coming to India on March 7 at Rs 75,000 (expected).

Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2. The tablet and wearables are expected to be available globally soon.

Back to the smartphones, Xiaomi displayed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with a photography kit, which includes a dedicated grip-on case. The case has a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customisable video recording button, and an additional custom dial. According to the company, the kit functions as an external charging battery bank with 1500mAh battery capacity. The photography kit will be available as an accessory sold separately.

Xiaomi 14 series: Price and options

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Price: 1499 euros onwards

Colours: Black and White

Photography Kit: 199 euros

Xiaomi 14

Price: 999 euros onwards

Colours: Black, White, Jade Green