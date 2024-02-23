Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Leica imaging, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 goes official

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has unveiled its premium flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, in its home country. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel based quad-camera setup that it has co-engineered with the German optics brand Leica.
While the smartphone is currently available only in China, it is set to go global at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that is commencing from February 26. The premium flagship smartphone from Xiaomi will be joined by the other two models in the series, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Of these three, Xiaomi 14 is coming to India next month, the company has announced.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage
READ: OPPO Reno11 series smartphones to get generative AI features in Q2: Details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rates, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 4.0)
- Camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5300mAh
- Charging: 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging
- OS: HyperOS based on Android 14 operating System
- Durability: IP68
- Colours: Black, White, Dragon Crystal Blue, Titanium (Special edition)
- Weight: 224.4g
- Thickness: 9.2mm
READ: Phone (2a): Nothing confirms another key detail ahead of March 5 launch
- Display: 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rates, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 4.0)
- Camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5300mAh
- Charging: 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging
- OS: HyperOS based on Android 14 operating System
- Durability: IP68
- Colours: Black, White, Dragon Crystal Blue, Titanium (Special edition)
- Weight: 224.4g
- Thickness: 9.2mm
READ: Phone (2a): Nothing confirms another key detail ahead of March 5 launch