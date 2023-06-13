Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Tuesday confirmed Phone (2) launch for July 11. Second-generation smartphone from Nothing ecosystem, the Phone (2) will be a premium-tier smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip. Earlier, the start-up confirmed that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for Indian consumers.

"Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering, which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment to the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India," said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India. “The Phone (2) will be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market.”

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei recently said that the Phone (2) showed 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in the initial tests, compared to its maiden smartphone Phone (1). Besides, he confirmed Raw HDR and 4K videos at 60fps imaging features for the Phone (2).

“We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it’s best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management,” said Carl Pei, founder, Nothing. “Opting for a Snapdragon 8 Series rather than 7 Series brings significant improvements across the board including battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others. It's not just about speed – it's about the complete package.”

The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

