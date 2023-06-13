Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

Second-generation smartphone from Nothing ecosystem, the Phone (2) will be a premium-tier smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Tuesday confirmed Phone (2) launch for July 11. Second-generation smartphone from Nothing ecosystem, the Phone (2) will be a premium-tier smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip. Earlier, the start-up confirmed that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for Indian consumers.

"Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering, which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment to the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India," said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India. “The Phone (2) will be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market.”

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei recently said that the Phone (2) showed 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in the initial tests, compared to its maiden smartphone Phone (1). Besides, he confirmed Raw HDR and 4K videos at 60fps imaging features for the Phone (2).

“We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it’s best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management,” said Carl Pei, founder, Nothing. “Opting for a Snapdragon 8 Series rather than 7 Series brings significant improvements across the board including battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others. It's not just about speed – it's about the complete package.”

The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Samsung announces Odyssey OLED G9 series curved gaming monitors: Details

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet, Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds launched in India

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

HTC announces enterprise-centric Vive Focus 3 VR headset in India: Details

Apple may open applications for Vision Pro developer kit next month

Topics :Nothingsmartphones

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story