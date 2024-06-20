Realme GT 6 smartphone, Buds Air 6 Pro wireless earbuds launched: Details

Realme has launched the GT 6 smartphone in India. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the performance-focused smartphone is offered with a suite of artificial intelligence powered features related to imaging. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Buds Air6 Pro wireless earbuds. Here are the details:

Realme GT 6: Price and variants

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 44,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

Realme GT 6: Availability and offers

The Realme GT 6 smartphone is now available for pre-orders till June 24 on Realme’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select offline stores, First sale begins from June 25.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards on the 8GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants. On the 12GB+256GB variant, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000.

Realme is offering a bonus of Rs 1,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan (EMI) up to 12 months.

Bank offers and exchange bonus offers are only applicable on online purchases. However, customers getting their smartphones from mainline stores will still get six-month screen damage protection and Realme Buds Air 5 at no additional cost.

Realme GT 6: AI features

The Realme GT6 smartphone packs AI-powered tools for camera, media editing and productivity. These include AI night vision mode for enhancing low-light video recording capability. The AI smart removal feature allows users to select "passersby," "clutter” in images that are then automatically removed while the empty space in the background is filled using generative AI. Another notable inclusion is the AI Smart Loop feature that can identify the content selected and dragged by the user on the screen, allowing for quick sharing to third-party apps.

Realme GT 6: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: 16GB / 12GB/ 8GB (LPDDR5x)

Storage: 512GB / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear Camera: 50MP Primary (Sony LYT-808) (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX355) + 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom (Samsung JN5)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 120W SUPERVOOC wired

OS: Android 14 based realmeUI 5.0

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro: Price and availability

Price: Rs 4,999

The wireless earbuds are set to go on sale starting June 27 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select offline stores. As for the introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 500 for a limited time period. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 300 on select bank cards.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro: Details

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro features active noise cancelling (ANC) technology up to 50dB. The wireless earbuds feature a 6-mic set-up and dual drivers for improved audio quality. The Buds Air 6 pro features an 11mm main driver for bass production alongside a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. The buds also offer support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs such as Lossless Digital Audio Codec (LADC) that offers audio experience along with 360-degree spatial audio effect. As for the battery, the company claims up to 40 hours of playback time.