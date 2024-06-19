Oppo Reno 12 series launched globally, expected to arrive in India soon

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo on June 18 announced the launch of the Reno 12 series for global markets. Launched in the company’s home country last month, the Reno 12 series consists of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones. Oppo said that both smartphones come with AI-powered tools such as AI Eraser 2.0 that allows users to remove unwanted objects from images. While the smartphones will be available in select regions, the company will likely bring the Reno 12 series to India in the coming weeks.

The global variant of the Oppo Reno 12 series smartphones are expected to be along the same line as the Chinese variant. Here are the details:

Oppo Reno 12 series: Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 System-on-Chip (SoC) coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, the smartphone offers various AI powered features and tools such as AI Portrait, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0 and AI LinkBoost.

In the camera department, the device features a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS in addition to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro unit. At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The global variant of the smartphone is available in Astro Silver, Sunset Pink and Matte Brown colour options

As for the Pro model, the smartphone is almost identical to the standard model but offers a 50 megapixel telephoto shooter and an upgraded 50 MP selfie camera. With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro smartphone is offered in Nebula Silver, Sunset Gold and Space Brown colour options.