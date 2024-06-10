Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series launched in India: Check price and features

Priced at Rs 65,990 onwards, the Samsung QLED 4K series TVs are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch display options

Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV (55-inch)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on June 10 launched the 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India. The series encompasses 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch display models based on its Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR technology for improved colour reproduction. Samsung said its 2024 QLED 4K series TVs feature 4K upscaling technology, which enhances lower resolution video content for detailed visuals on 4K display.

Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series: Price, variants and availability

  • Price: Rs 65,990 onwards
  • Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch

All three variants of the Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV are now available for purchase on Samsung’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series: Details

Samsung's 2024 QLED 4K series TVs are powered by Quantum Processor Lite 4K. All the models in the series boast Quantum Dot panels with support for Quantum HDR, which enhances the range of contrast and produces up to a billion shades of colour for a better visual experience. Samsung said the display on the TVs features a dual-LED panel, which is certified by Pantone for colour accuracy. Additionally, Samsung said that the TVs support its 4K upscaling technology which enhances lower resolution video content for detailed visuals on 4K display.

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series comes with its “Motion Xcelerator” and “Auto Low Latency Mode” for enhanced gaming performance. While the former predicts the movement between the frames and interpolates frames to provide faster refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience, the latter delivers minimal lag for smooth gameplay.

The 2024 models of the QLED 4K TV series features Q-Symphony, OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound features that the company said creates a 3D surround sound effect through analysing what is on the screen for offering an immersive audio experience.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

