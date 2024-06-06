Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Gemini AI features: Price, specs

Vivo has launched its maiden foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro . Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the smartphone comes with integrated artificial intelligence features powered by Google’s Gemini AI models – said the Chinese smartphone maker. Additionally, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a camera system that has been co-created with the German optics brand Zeiss.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price and variant

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,59,999



Colours: Celestial Black

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Vivo India’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. Open sale for the foldable smartphone will commence on June 13.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 15,000 from HDFC and SBI bank. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on trade-in deal. There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 24 months.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specification

Vivo said that despite the X Fold 3 Pro’s thin and lightweight construction, the smartphone boasts a rugged design with an “Armour Back Cover” that uses UPE fibre and glass fibre for impact resistance. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a carbon fibre hinge that the company said has been certified by TUV Rheinland for up to 5,00,000 folds.

Vivo said that the camera system on the X Fold 3 Pro is of the flagship level and has been co-created with the German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss telephoto camera. The Zeiss telephoto camera also comes with OIS support and offers 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom through software optimisation.

The headline feature of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is Google's Gemini AI integration with Android operating system. The smartphone offers “AI Note Assist” tool for text summarisation, “AI Transcript Assist” for voice notes transcriptions, and “AI Screen Translation” for translating the text on the display to another preferred language. Vivo has also incorporated AI to power features such as air gestures, which will allow users to take screenshots using hand gestures.

Here are the complete details of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: