OPPO F27 Pro Plus, India's first IP69-rated phone, set to launch on June 13

In its attempt to bring to market a smartphone that can be used in monsoon season without much worry, China's OPPO has introduced the F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone that is set to launch in India on June 13. OPPO is calling it India’s first “super-rugged, monsoon-ready smartphone” with Swiss SGS 5 stars drop resistance and the MIL-STD-810H method 516.8 certification for its rugged build. The headline feature of the smartphone, however, is the IP69 rating for ingress protection against water and dust.

OPPO said the F27 Pro Plus will boast waterproof microphone, speaker openings, SIM card slot pinhole and USB port. According to OPPO, the microphone openings and earpiece speaker are covered by film that allows audio to pass through but keeps the water out, and the USB unit is secured with a silicone ring. OPPO said that the device uses a new waterproof circuit design. Moreover, according to OPPO, the display on the F27 Pro Plus will work even with wet hands.

Despite its rugged design, OPPO said, the F27 Pro Plus weighs 177g and has 7.89mm thickness. Moreover, the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the display.

OPPO said the F27 Pro has three ingress protection (IP) certifications:

IP66 for protection against dust and regular water jets

IP68 for protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 mins

IP69 for protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80-degree celcius

The smartphone will be offered in a leather back and a 3D Curved AMOLED display. Leather back of the device is coated with siloxane to prevent stain resistance so that the smartphone can also be used without a case and the front cover of the motherboard uses a huge strength aluminium alloy, AM03. OPPO has also said the smartphone comes with a damage-proof 360-degree armour body and has been put through many internal durability tests.