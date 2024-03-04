Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 90Hz sAMOLED display launched: Know price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 90Hz sAMOLED display launched: Know price, specs

Samsung said the Galaxy F15 5G will receive four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches updates

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
Samsung on March 4 launched the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 12,999 onwards, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and boasts a battery capacity of 6,000mAh. Notably, the company said, the smartphone will receive four generations of OS updates and five years of security patches. The smartphone is offered in ash black, groovy violet and jazzy green.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: RS 14,499

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Availability and offers

Open sale for the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone will start from March 11 on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. However, the company is hosting an early sale period on Flipkart starting 7PM on March 4. During the early sale period, customers will get a Samsung Travel Adapter worth Rs 1299 at Rs 299.

As for the introductory offers, the company is offering cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch super AMOLED FullHD+ display, 2340 x 1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: OneUI, based on Android 14
  • Update: 4 years OS update, 5 years security patches

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

