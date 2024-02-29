OPPO F25 Pro 5G with AI features, IP65 protection launched: Details here

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on February 29 launched the OPPO F25 Pro 5G in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 64-megapixel main camera with AI-powered photography features such as AI Portrait Super-Resolution and AI Smart Image Matting. The latter offers the ability to extract subjects from an image and convert them into PNG files. The company claims that the F25 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in its segment to offer such features. The smartphone is offered in Lava Red and Ocean Blue.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Price and options

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Availability and offers

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for pre-orders with open sale starting from March 5 on OPPO e-store, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets.



As for the introductory offers, the smartphone is available with up to 10 per cent cash back on select bank cards. This is available exclusive to customers availing the pre-order. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 9 months with select banks during the pre-order period.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Specifications