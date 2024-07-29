Xiaomi 14 Civi gets Panda design limited edition in India: Take a look

China’s Xiaomi on July 29 introduced the Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda design limited edition in India. The limited edition model boasts dual-texture design in three colours – Panda White, Hot Pink and Aqua Blue. All three colour variants feature vegan leather and black mirror finish on the back cover in a dual-texture design. Xiaomi said the Panda White model boasts a contrasting black mirror and pure white leather, while the Hot Pink edition “makes a bold statement”. For the Aqua Blue colour variant, Xiaomi said it is inspired by the Xiaomi SU7 EV, which it recently showcased in India.

Priced at Rs 48,999, the Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition will be available with a bank discount of Rs 3,000 from select banks. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI Panda White and Xiaomi 14 CIVI Aqua Blue will be available on Flipkart, Xiaomi online store, and Xiaomi Retail Partners, and the Hot Pink colour variant will be available on both Flipkart and Xiaomi online store.

Eligible for the Xiaomi Easy Finance programme, customers can purchase the Xiaomi 14 CIVI Limited Panda edition at an equated monthly instalment starting at Rs 999 per month.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for a vibrant colour reproduction while watching supported content. The display is accompanied by a stereo speaker set up with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For imaging, The Xiaomi 14 Civi gets a triple-camera system in a circular camera module on the back with a ring shaped metal frame. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel Leica Summilux primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom at sensor level and 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a dual-camera set-up in a pill-shaped display cut out, featuring a 32MP primary front camera sensor and a 32MP ultra-wide angle camera. Imaging is aided by artificial intelligence-powered editing tools such as AI Magic eraser for removing unwanted objects from pictures, and an AI expand feature for expanding pictures beyond their actual borders.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-Chip (SoC) coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone has a 4700mAh battery that supports 67W fast-wired charging.