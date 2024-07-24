Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 along with new Samsung wearables set for sale today

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable devices are set to go on sale in India on July 24 alongside new ecosystem products such as the Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung launched these devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 and the devices have been available for pre-order in the region with offers.

On paper, the 2024 foldable models from Samsung are not much different from the last-generation model, as the focus pivots to software and AI enhancements this time around. Notable upgrades in the 2024 model include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, an improved design for enhanced ergonomics and durability, and more Galaxy AI features tuned for the foldable form factor. Like the foldable devices, the Watch series and Buds series are enhanced by Galaxy AI features. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999

Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Colours: Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Availability and offers

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are set to go on sale in India starting July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front camera (cover): 10MP

Front camera (under-display): 4MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover display: 3.4-inch, super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 X 748 resolution

Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy 7 and Watch Ultra: Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Rs 59,999

Colours: Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm Bluetooth): Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm LTE): Rs 33,999

Colours: Green and Cream

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm Bluetooth): Rs 32,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm LTE): Rs 36,999

Colours: Green and Silver

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: Price

Galaxy Buds 3: Rs 14,999

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Rs 19,999

Colours: Silver and White

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 series: Availability and offers

All three devices are set to go on sale in India starting July 24, alongside the new Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones.

Galaxy Watch 7: Details

The Galaxy Watch 7 features a new BioActive sensor, which Samsung claims offers more accurate measurement for existing metrics and enables more advanced features. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 7 features the most powerful processor based on 3nm architecture, providing 30 percent more power efficiency. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 7 boasts a dual-frequency GPS system for precise location tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Details

Samsung stated that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the company’s more rugged and adventure-centric smartwatch. Drawing inspiration from the circular dial design of the standard Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is equipped with titanium cushioning around it to give it a more squared-off design. The Galaxy Watch Ultra features a Titanium Grade 4 frame for durability and 10ATM water resistance. Samsung mentioned that the Galaxy Watch Ultra can also operate in more extreme environments, enabling tracking of advanced fitness experiences such as swimming in the ocean and cycling in harsh conditions.

Samsung has also introduced a new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metric, allowing users to track their cycling more accurately and in a personalised manner. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features a new Quick Button that Samsung said can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit users' needs. In addition to the display that reaches a peak brightness level of 3000 nits, the Galaxy Watch automatically switches to Night Mode for readability in the dark.

Samsung said that the watch features the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode.

Galaxy Buds 3 series: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series introduces a completely new design that the company calls the “Blade” design. Samsung stated that with Galaxy AI integration, the new Galaxy Buds can optimise sound based on both the wearer and their surroundings, as well as provide a more enhanced adaptive noise cancellation experience. According to the company, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro constantly collects and identifies surrounding sounds, automatically adjusting the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also features improved two-way speakers with planar tweeters for better high-range sound production and Dual Amplifiers.