HMD debuts Crest series 5G smartphones in India with focus on repairability
The HMD Crest series encompasses two identical looking models, the Crest and Crest Max, with different camera setups and RAM and storage configurationsPrakruti Mishra New Delhi
HMD (Human Mobile Devices) on July 25 debuted Crest smartphone series in India with focus on design and repairability. About the latter, the Finnish mobile phone brand said that both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max introduce Repairability 1.0, “simplifying replacement of back panel, battery, display or charging port. This feature extends device lifespan and reduces e-waste.”
HMD Crest series: Pricing, models, and availability
HMD Crest
Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Price: Rs 14,499
HMD Crest Max
Configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Price: Rs 16,499
HMD Crest will be available in midnight blue, royal pink and lush lilac colour options whereas the Crest Max will be available in deep purple, royal pink and aqua green colour options.
Both the devices will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Amazon India besides the company's official website.
As for the introductory offer, HMD Crest and Crest Max will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively on Amazon Specials.
HMD Crest: Specifications
Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED
Processor: Unisoc T760
OS: Android 14
RAM: 12GB RAM (6GB Fixed + 6GB Virtual)
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 33W
HMD Crest Max: Specifications
Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED
Processor: Unisoc T760
OS: Android 14
RAM: 16GB RAM (8GB Fixed + 8GB Virtual)
Storage: 256GB
Rear camera: 64MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 33W