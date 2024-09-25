Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite features 5ATM water resistance and offers up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 5 Lite smart wearable in India. The budget smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and has built-in GPS for location tracking. Additionally, there is support for Bluetooth calling functionality, enabling users to take phone calls directly from the smartwatch. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite is available in two colours: Black and Grey. The smartwatch will be on sale from September 26 on Xiaomi online store and at select retail outlets. It will also be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon, with the availability date to be announced later.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a squared-off design with slightly rounded corners, sporting a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.
Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Watch 5 Lite with a five-system GPS, which it said will allow users to track outdoor activities such as running, cycling, and hiking. According to Xiaomi, the smartwatch offers over 200 sports tracking modes and features more than 10 built-in running courses for customised training. With a 5ATM water resistance rating, the smartwatch can withstand depths of up to 50 metres for a duration of 10 minutes, said Xiaomi.
Based on Xiaomi HyperOS, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite supports Bluetooth calling and enables users to reply to messages directly from the watch. The device also offers support for multiple languages, including Hindi. Regarding battery life, Xiaomi claims that the watch can last up to 18 days on a single charge.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

