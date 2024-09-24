Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable design launched in India: Details

Dyson has launched the OnTrac headphones in India. The UK-based technology company said that the Dyson OnTrac headphones will offer up to 55 hours of listening time and come with over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are priced at Rs 44,900 and are now available in India through the Dyson website and Dyson demo stores.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Details

The Dyson OnTrac headphones feature multiple colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions, each customisable according to user preference. Dyson states that the ear cushions are made from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam, providing comfort and a proper acoustic seal. Inspired by the CNC manufacturing process, the headphones are available in CNC Aluminium, CNC Copper, CNC Nickel, and a Ceramic Cinnabar finish. The outer caps are made of aluminium and come in a variety of colours and finishes, including both ceramic and anodised options.

Equipped with 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers, the headphones feature advanced audio signal processing, capable of reproducing frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21,000Hz. Additionally, the speakers are tilted 13 degrees towards the user's ear for enhanced directional sound. The headphones incorporate a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm that utilises eight microphones to sample external sounds, cancelling up to 40dB of unwanted noise.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones contain two lithium-ion battery cells that provide up to 55 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. These batteries are positioned on the headband to ensure balanced weight distribution.

Other notable features include Head Detect, which automatically pauses music when the headphones are removed, dual beam-forming microphones for clear voice reception during calls, and real-time sound tracking to alert users of potentially harmful volume levels.