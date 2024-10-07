Apple’s next major hardware launch event is expected towards the end of this month. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to announce new products, including M4-powered Macs and new iPad models, around the end of October. Some of these products may be available by November 1. Gurman also detailed Apple’s 2025 launch schedule for additional products, such as the iPhone SE and updated AirTag. Apple’s October launch event: What to expect Apple is reportedly planning to commence its Mac and iPad update cycle later this month. The company is likely to launch a new M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and a refreshed iPad mini model. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MacBook Pro

The Bloomberg report states that Apple is expected to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models by the end of October, featuring different configurations of the M4 chip. The M4 MacBook Pro is expected to start with 16GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 8GB base variant of the M3 MacBook Pro. It will likely feature a 10-core CPU and GPU in its base configuration, a step up from the M3's 8-core CPU. In terms of connectivity, the M4 model is anticipated to include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, compared to the current model’s two. Additionally, the base M4 MacBook Pro may come in Space Black, a colour previously exclusive to higher-end versions.

Mac mini

The Mac mini is expected to undergo a significant design change this year. Additionally, the report stated that the new Mac mini, featuring a more compact chassis, will be equipped with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The base M4 chip is expected to be similar to the one used in the iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro variant may offer additional GPU cores and higher memory options.

For connectivity, the Mac mini is anticipated to drop USB Type-A ports, offering up to five USB-C ports instead, along with an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet. Despite its compact design, the power supply is still expected to remain internal.

iMac

Alongside the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple is expected to launch a new 24-inch iMac model with the standard M4 chip. However, no significant design changes are anticipated.

iPad mini

According to the report, a new iPad mini model, codenamed J410, is expected to launch alongside the M4 chip-powered Macs. The next-generation iPad mini is likely to feature a landscape-oriented front camera and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. Additionally, it could receive a performance upgrade with the latest Apple Silicon, possibly incorporating the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 series to support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple might also launch the 11th-generation model of its entry-level iPad. While not much is expected to change in terms of design, it could also be equipped with the latest Apple Silicon to feature Apple Intelligence.

Apple products expected in the first half of 2025

The Bloomberg report stated that Apple could kick off 2025 with several new products across segments. While the Mac and iPad update cycle is expected to continue next year, the company could launch an updated iPhone SE, new AirTag, and refreshed Mac and iPad accessories in the first half of 2025.

These are the products expected to launch in the first half of 2025: