Google's Pixel 9a is anticipated to be launched in 2025 alongside four other new Pixel devices. CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 9a have surfaced online, according to consumer technology news platform Android Headlines that claimed to have obtained a set of renders, sourced from OnLeaks, which previously revealed details about the recently launched Pixel 9 lineup. ALSO READ: Google releases Android 15, update for Pixel devices 'in coming weeks' Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the report, the upcoming Pixel 9a will feature flat side rails and will depart from the visor look for the camera housing that has become a signature design for Google since the Tensor reboot over the past few years. Instead, it will adopt a flat pill-shaped module housing two cameras with a small ring around them, aligned with the back of the phone, similar to LG devices before the brand exited the smartphone market.

The Pixel 9a will feature the sensor placed on the right, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. The SIM slot has reportedly been moved to the bottom, resembling the design of the Pixel 9 series smartphones. Modifications in design were hinted at in leaked images of the prototype in late August this year.

The camera layout is expected to be similar to that of the Pixel 9, and the device will feature an ultra-wide and a wide camera, along with a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Although the bezels at the bottom are expected to be slightly larger compared to the Pixel 9, the battery could receive an upgrade.

The Pixel 9a may ship with Android 15, unlike the Pixel 9 smartphones, and will receive seven years of updates, similar to the Pixel 8a launched earlier this year. It may be the last Google device to be powered by a Samsubased Tensor chip, according to Android Headlines. The reason for this transition is that Google is moving to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its Tensor chips, which will reportedly power the 2025 Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 10 will receive a fully customised processor manufactured by TSMC.