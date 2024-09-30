Vivo and iQOO release Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 rollout schedule

China’s Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO have officially unveiled the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface. The company announced that the new version of the operating system will be available starting with the Vivo X Fold3 Pro and X100 series smartphones from October. However, some users have reported that the update has already begun rolling out for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and iQOO 12 models.

October, 2024 Vivo: X Fold 3, X100 Pro, X100

iQOO: iQOO 12 November, 2024 Vivo: X90 Pro and X90

iQOO: iQOO 11 December, 2024

Vivo: V40 Pro, V40, V40e, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V29 Pro, V29, V29e, Y200 Pro, and T3 Ultra

iQOO: Neo 9 Pro

January, 2025

Vivo: X80 Pro, X80, v27 Pro, V27, T3 Pro, and T3

iQOO: 9 Pro, 9T, Z9S Pro, Z9S, and Z9

February, 2025

Vivo: Y300, Y200 Plus, and T3x

iQOO: Neo 7 Pro, Neo 7, and Z9x

March, 2025

Vivo: Y200e, Y100, Y100A, T2 Pro, and T2

iQOO: Z7 Pro, Z7, and Z7s

April, 2025

Vivo Y200

May, 2025

Vivo: Y58, Y56, Y29, Y28s, T3 Lite, T2X

iQOO: iQOO Z9 Lite

June, 2025

Vivo: Y36 and Y28

FunTouchOS 15: What’s new

With FunTouchOS 15, Vivo has introduced several enhancements across the board. For performance, the company has replaced Android’s existing 'Fair Scheduling' algorithm with a custom 'Priority Scheduling' model that prioritises computing power, reportedly increasing average app opening speed by up to 15 per cent. Additionally, the new OS features Memory Enhancement Technology that reduces graphics processing unit (GPU) memory consumption for background applications, improving multitasking capabilities.

Beyond performance improvements, FunTouchOS 15 introduces new animations and effects throughout the system, enhancing the smoothness and responsiveness of the smartphone. The new OS version also includes redesigned elements such as system colours, fonts, icons, and illustrations.

FunTouchOS 15 further brings new features, including the AI Image Lab, which automatically enhances photo quality and removes shadows from documents using AI-powered tools. For gaming, the Ultra Game Mode now features a sidebar with a performance panel, game tools, and the new Game Small Window feature that provides quick access to social apps. It also includes an improved Link to Windows feature, enhancing file sharing between Vivo smartphones and Windows PCs.

