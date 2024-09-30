Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivo and iQOO release Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 rollout schedule

Reportedly, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro and iQOO 12 smartphones have started receiving the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 update. Other eligible models listed below will receive in coming months

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
China’s Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO have officially unveiled the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface. The company announced that the new version of the operating system will be available starting with the Vivo X Fold3 Pro and X100 series smartphones from October. However, some users have reported that the update has already begun rolling out for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and iQOO 12 models.

FunTouchOS 15: Rollout schedule

October, 2024
  • Vivo: X Fold 3, X100 Pro, X100
  • iQOO: iQOO 12
November, 2024
  • Vivo: X90 Pro and X90
  • iQOO: iQOO 11
December, 2024
  • Vivo: V40 Pro, V40, V40e, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V29 Pro, V29, V29e, Y200 Pro, and T3 Ultra
  • iQOO: Neo 9 Pro
January, 2025

  • Vivo: X80 Pro, X80, v27 Pro, V27, T3 Pro, and T3
  • iQOO: 9 Pro, 9T, Z9S Pro, Z9S, and Z9
February, 2025
  • Vivo: Y300, Y200 Plus, and T3x
  • iQOO: Neo 7 Pro, Neo 7, and Z9x
March, 2025

  • Vivo: Y200e, Y100, Y100A, T2 Pro, and T2
  • iQOO: Z7 Pro, Z7, and Z7s

April, 2025
  • Vivo Y200
May, 2025

  • Vivo: Y58, Y56, Y29, Y28s, T3 Lite, T2X
  • iQOO: iQOO Z9 Lite
June, 2025
  • Vivo: Y36 and Y28
FunTouchOS 15: What’s new

With FunTouchOS 15, Vivo has introduced several enhancements across the board. For performance, the company has replaced Android’s existing 'Fair Scheduling' algorithm with a custom 'Priority Scheduling' model that prioritises computing power, reportedly increasing average app opening speed by up to 15 per cent. Additionally, the new OS features Memory Enhancement Technology that reduces graphics processing unit (GPU) memory consumption for background applications, improving multitasking capabilities.
Beyond performance improvements, FunTouchOS 15 introduces new animations and effects throughout the system, enhancing the smoothness and responsiveness of the smartphone. The new OS version also includes redesigned elements such as system colours, fonts, icons, and illustrations.
FunTouchOS 15 further brings new features, including the AI Image Lab, which automatically enhances photo quality and removes shadows from documents using AI-powered tools. For gaming, the Ultra Game Mode now features a sidebar with a performance panel, game tools, and the new Game Small Window feature that provides quick access to social apps. It also includes an improved Link to Windows feature, enhancing file sharing between Vivo smartphones and Windows PCs.

FunTouchOS 15: How to install
  • Go to the Settings app on your Vivo or iQOO device.
  • Tap on the System Update option; the smartphone will automatically check for updates.
  • Check if the FunTouchOS 15 update is available.
  • Tap on Download and Install to initiate the update process.
  • Follow any on-screen instructions.
  • The smartphone may reboot once the installation process is complete.

Topics :VivoAndroidChinese smartphones

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

