Google has begun rolling out Gemini Live to free users on Android, adding 10 new voices. It was first launched for Gemini Advanced subscribers in August and is now fully available to all in English.

“Live is now available for all Gemini users in English on the Android app. We can’t wait for you to try it,” announced the Google Gemini App account in a post on X.

With Gemini Live, users can engage in exchanges with Gemini that resemble natural conversations. The feature can be accessed from the bottom-right corner of the Gemini overlay or app. The user interface will expand to full screen and include “Hold” and “End” buttons at the bottom, reports 9to5Google. The app can also be closed while Gemini Live continues to function in the background. Users can end the session by saying “stop” or by swiping down to access notifications.